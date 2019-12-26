 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Hopefully the knife used by a cook, who stabbed another cook, was eventually washed before being used to cut your veggies   (wral.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice ABBAB.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My little cowtown has two Chinese restaurants...right across the street from each other. Both did a healthy business. Over time, I noticed a curious thing: people would choose one over the other, not for why they liked one restaurant, but for why they refused to eat at the other. An ambulance colleage told me about a call he'd done at Restaurant A when the owner's wife threw a knife at her husband's face, sticking him right below the eye. The owner pulled the knife out of his face and refused to go to the hospital.

I chose Restaurant B.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby is silly.  It was obviously a meet knife...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Meat, damn automatic correction?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone had a hankering for long pig.
 
