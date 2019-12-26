 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Remember the husband from that Peleton commercial that caused all of that outrage? Guess what he got his real life girlfriend for Christmas   (nypost.com) divider line
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aviation gin?
A boob job?
A vacuum cleaner?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bicycle subscription?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 'how to lose weight' book?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they a real couple or is this a Made for Instagram relationship?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: his (alleged) girlfriend

The New York Post throwing some shade right there.
 
gojirast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Filipino pool boy?
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't see what the big deal is, really... I mean, other than the influencer-wife portion of the ad getting too hung up on her Instagramming her progress to remember to SHOW any progress..

My wife saw the commercial a few months back and actually commented that she'd like one for Christmas.. (which didn't happen because we're saving for a trip)

But yeah. False outrage/inflated drama...
Who has time to get bent out of shape over a commercial?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The "wife" in that ad got signed on for a soap opera part.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet he watches her ride it without the seat on it.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

youre killing independent george: I don't see what the big deal is, really... I mean, other than the influencer-wife portion of the ad getting too hung up on her Instagramming her progress to remember to SHOW any progress..

My wife saw the commercial a few months back and actually commented that she'd like one for Christmas.. (which didn't happen because we're saving for a trip)

But yeah. False outrage/inflated drama...
Who has time to get bent out of shape over a commercial?


Twitter
 
