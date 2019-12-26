 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   2019 will be remembered as the year that rampant, unchecked ageism against Baby Boomers became acceptable in mainstream culture   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, Boomer.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Despite them still being in charge of everything. What snowflakes.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ohnohowhorriblewhatevershallbedone
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It should have happened ten years ago
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goose, gander, etc.

I wouldn't worry about it. After all, millennials are a bunch of lazy entitled brats. Why won't they vote for boomers!?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh yeah, people were sooo nice to old people when boomers were kids. "Don't trust anybody over 30"... who said that again? And why have people over the age of 50 been blowing their brains out for the last 20 years? I'm sure it's something that just started this year <okayjan.jpg>.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck all y'all
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gen Z is a stupid name.  At least Generation X was named after a real thing, not due to lazy journalism.
It would work if they were all zombies.  But most of them aren't.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?


IOKIYAB.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've biatched about my generation (millennials) for years and now they are offended when we return the insult. Ok, boomers
 
Phionix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Gen Z is a stupid name.  At least Generation X was named after a real thing, not due to lazy journalism.
It would work if they were all zombies.  But most of them aren't.


We're just dead inside.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phionix: syrynxx: Gen Z is a stupid name.  At least Generation X was named after a real thing, not due to lazy journalism.
It would work if they were all zombies.  But most of them aren't.

We're just dead inside.


shiat dude when I first came to Fark I was 16. I signed up when I was 17.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever wrote that needs to move the Tide Pods out of the pantry and back into the laundry room.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2016 still remains the year rampant, unchecked idiocy from Boomers ruined the country.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?


It is a protected group in jobs, so apparently they are claiming racism, er, classism.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy.  I suppose I was wrong.
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boomers: but it's still ok for us to destroy the world in our own vain pursuit of youth and relevance while systematically ensuring that everyone gen X and later can never experience the economic largess we did, right? And while we're doing it, we're going to spend at least 30 years in the media systematically painting them all as shiftless and lazy, despite the statistics showing they crushed us so hard in productivity that it's farking embarrassing.

My generation has a retort to this: get farked
 
Hachitori
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't care if you hate me as long as you stay off my lawn.
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?


You should say "OK, Boomer" at work and see how long it takes HR to process your termination for harassment of a protected class.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: They've biatched about my all generations (millennials) for years and now they are offended when we return the insult. Ok, boomers


FTFY
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy.  I suppose I was wrong.


You've been around more than a decade. I don't believe you ever had that expectation.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy. I suppose I was wrong.


You're kidding, right?
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: OK, Boomer.


Which is just, "Since you'll just stick your fingers in yours and scream, I am no longer spending the energy to explain that no, you did not win World War II, and a generation that has been in Afghanistan for 18 years and where working a minimum of 40 hours and then doing some lowly side gig for a crooked app company is not unusual are not lazy, no matter how much some failed DJ on Fox News says so."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: 2016 still remains the year rampant, unchecked idiocy from Boomers ruined the country.


Don't forget the rampant, unchecked apathy from all age groups ruining the country.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy.  I suppose I was wrong.


Welcome to America

The more shiat changes the more it stays the same
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cman: They've biatched about my generation (millennials) for years and now they are offended when we return the insult. Ok, boomers


Yeah but you deserve it.

Freaking Millennials running around like they lease the place.

/Gen X
 
paulleah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Gen Z is a stupid name.  At least Generation X was named after a real thing, not due to lazy journalism.
It would work if they were all zombies.  But most of them aren't.


Yeah, billy idols band!

Kiss me deadly!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?

You should say "OK, Boomer" at work and see how long it takes HR to process your termination for harassment of a protected class.


I've literally laughed in a coworker's face as he shuffled out the door with all of his things in a box because I automated his job away.

Yes, I called him boomer.

Turns out MAGA hats aren't acceptable in a modern manufacturing environment.

So keep biatching, boomer, you dumbasses will be out on your asses soon anyway. Maybe if you quit acting like irredeemable pricks your kids will pay for more than dog food when you're in the retirement home.
 
zang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Boomers: but it's still ok for us to destroy the world in our own vain pursuit of youth and relevance while systematically ensuring that everyone gen X and later can never experience the economic largess we did, right? And while we're doing it, we're going to spend at least 30 years in the media systematically painting them all as shiftless and lazy, despite the statistics showing they crushed us so hard in productivity that it's farking embarrassing.

My generation has a retort to this: get farked


So read this, starting at the third paragraph...

http://www.george-orwell.org/The_Road_​to_Wigan_Pier/8.html

...then tell me how "woke" your special generation is.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's about time
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: cman: They've biatched about my generation (millennials) for years and now they are offended when we return the insult. Ok, boomers

Yeah but you deserve it.

Freaking Millennials running around like they lease the place.

/Gen X


Your generation begat mine

You ain't got no one to blame but yourselves
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy.  I suppose I was wrong.


img.fark.net img.fark.net

"Ahem..."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 425x628]


Fark user imageView Full Size



All of this has happened before and all this will happen again.

/Don't trust anyone over 30
//My Generation
///Parents just don't understand
////Ok Boomer
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 800x420]


OK now that was funny....and I'm stealing that biatch. because, well, I'm a Boomer. That's what we do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Despite them still being in charge of everything. What snowflakes.


Pity Party, party of one. Your table is ready.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?

You should say "OK, Boomer" at work and see how long it takes HR to process your termination for harassment of a protected class.


Minimum of 6 months.

/My company sucks at firing people.
//Only person I have heard of getting fired faster than that was arrested
///They probably kept him on the payroll, anyway.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All in all, millennials had great patience, putting up with the tsunami of ''Millennials killed X' and "Millennials are lazy and think they deserve trophies for everything'' bullshiat for a decade or more before coming up with a counter-attack. And it consisted of only 2 words. And it succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.

I mean, seriously, after all the shiat that was piled on millennials you're seriously gonna retort with ''AGEISM!!!"?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anytime anyone says "OK Boomer" to me on teh Intrawebz, I just take it as a compliment as if I were an Army Arty dude....
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Gen Z is a stupid name.  At least Generation X was named after a real thing, not due to lazy journalism.
It would work if they were all zombies.  But most of them aren't.


Approve:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Wait, "OK Boomer" is ageist, but the endless articles about Millennials killing something aren't?


Yeah, but they're broke and don't have any real power. They're barely even human; they probably don't even have feelings to hurt. It's pointless to compare their minuscule suffering with the terrible suffering of boomers.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: gar1013: cman: They've biatched about my generation (millennials) for years and now they are offended when we return the insult. Ok, boomers

Yeah but you deserve it.

Freaking Millennials running around like they lease the place.

/Gen X

Your generation begat mine

You ain't got no one to blame but yourselves


The very oldest Xers at the start of Millenials were 20. In 1980, the average age for first child was 22.7. Most Millenials are the children of Boomers.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: 2016 still remains the year rampant, unchecked idiocy from Boomers ruined the country.


Yep.  Notice this was all a low-level simmer until the majority of Boomers took their last big swing and elected the apotheosis... the literal living farting tweeting avatar... of everything that was wrong with the majority of Boomers.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tor_Eckman: Lumping anyone into a group by age, color, sex, race, etc is completely moronic.  I thought maybe Fark would be immune from this kind of sheer idiocy.  I suppose I was wrong.



youllgetoverit.tif
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I don't care if you hate me as long as you stay off my lawn.


deal.

die alone, boomer.
 
