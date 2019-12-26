 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Your dog wants Funyuns   (ctvnews.ca)
    Stupid, Cannabis, Tetrahydrocannabinol, recent legalization of cannabis edibles, Veterinarian, Dog, Veterinary medicine, Hemp, candy products  
358 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 5:05 PM



WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You have to be stoned to like Funyuns, because they're garbage under any other circumstances.

Oh, and don't give them to your dog. Despite their crappy low quality, they do still have onion in them and that is very very bad for doggy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My dog wants whatever
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Onions are not good for dogs.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who is leaving edibles in the park for dogs?? These things aren't cheap.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: You have to be stoned to like Funyuns, because they're garbage under any other circumstances.

Oh, and don't give them to your dog. Despite their crappy low quality, they do still have onion in them and that is very very bad for doggy.


Hey, I love Funyuns and I'm just a run of the mill drunk.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid buttons...

My dog wants whatever I have. Plus lots of random garbage he finds, so I have to be the responsible one on walks and look ahead of where we're going to steer him away from dangers to keep him safe.

He's also getting up there in years with arthritis, and cold mornings are hell on him. CBD drops onto bread have done wonders to help him out and eliminate his limp.

This woman is lucky her pooch only ate this, and not a dead mouse filled with rat poison. You see a story earring about the dangers of cannabis, I see the tale of an irresponsible owner.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Who is leaving edibles in the park for dogs?? These things aren't cheap.


There's always the possibility the woman is being dishonest and pooch-o-rama ate it at home.  It's also very possible someone accidentally dropped it in the park.

With that being said, there is no doubt people are leaving edibles where dogs can get to them.  I can't count the number of times my dog yoinked my food when I wasn't paying enough attention.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teach your dog not to eat random shiat off the ground.
/I wonder how this lady treats her kids
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Who is leaving edibles in the park for dogs?? These things aren't cheap.


Odds are good that the dog got into a stash at home. But of course the owners aren't going to own up to having illegal drugs in their house  so it "must have eaten something at the park".
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: IbiEvacua: Who is leaving edibles in the park for dogs?? These things aren't cheap.

Odds are good that the dog got into a stash at home. But of course the owners aren't going to own up to having illegal drugs in their house  so it "must have eaten something at the park".


Difficulty:  Toronto.

/Pssst.  It's legal there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Teach your dog not to eat random shiat off the ground.
/I wonder how this lady treats her kids


Easier said than done sometimes.  We have a shelter dog that was heavily abused in the past, there's no serious training, she just doesn't get it.  Even a vaguely non-positive sounding thing voiced in her presence gets her anxious, ranging up to terrified if she doesn't understand what you want.  She's pretty much the dog version of a rape or severe physical abuse survivor that is not ok anymore, and won't be.  Stockholm syndrome time - she tries hard to be ultra-good because she's been terrorized right, left, and sideways.  Sometimes it isn't so much the owner's fault as some other farking asshole that wrecked the dog earlier on down the line, but those doggos need homes too so... yeah.  She's a good girl, but damn do we have to be careful around her.  Not out of any fear for our own safety, she's far too traumatized to attack a human even if we gave her reason - but for fear of scaring her to death.

/fark mother farking farkers that abuse animals - that is all
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess I can assume nothing is illegal about this? Because I recall a story on Fark about some greyhound racing dogs that tested positive for cocaine who all had the same owner and the only thing that happened was the dogs wins were vacated.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gave my dog edibles to ease her pain from cancer. That vet just over charged her. It would have wore off.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I guess I can assume nothing is illegal about this? Because I recall a story on Fark about some greyhound racing dogs that tested positive for cocaine who all had the same owner and the only thing that happened was the dogs wins were vacated.


Ahh, that wasn't the outcome, this was
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Do you still hear the lambs, Clarice? "
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Marksrevenge: IbiEvacua: Who is leaving edibles in the park for dogs?? These things aren't cheap.

Odds are good that the dog got into a stash at home. But of course the owners aren't going to own up to having illegal drugs in their house  so it "must have eaten something at the park".

Difficulty:  Toronto.

/Pssst.  It's legal there.


I've also seen cases where adult owners have no clue how their dog could have gotten into drugs, and their teenage offspring are quietly smirking behind them, guilt written all over their faces until mom and dad turn back around and it's time to put on a straight face again.

Hey, maybe the dog really did just find pot in the park. It's possible. Just like kids being given drugged candy on Halloween vs getting into something in their own home.
 
