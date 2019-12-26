 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   As more and more children continue swallowing magnets, lawmakers think maybe it's time to go full Warren G and start to regulate   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Toy safety, Safety standards, Standards organization, voluntary safety standards, rare-earth magnets, Standard, magnet ingestions  
•       •       •

569 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about regulating the parents who disregard the huge, obvious "Not For Children" labels on these products?

Or don't. As George Carlin once said, "the kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own".
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... a popular desk toy and can shred a child's intestines ...

I assume this guy will soon be called to testify before Congress?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're much easier to keep track of when you can just stick them to the refrigerator
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Natural Selection.  The kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: But they're much easier to keep track of when you can just stick them to the refrigerator


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing to be spoiled by Millennials: electro-magnetic field.

On the plus side, one good EMP should take out the whole lot and their little robot doggies too!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4M1o_​j​2Ut10
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad, telling kids they're not going to be attractive when they grow up, so they go and do this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they think it will make them attractive?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOBODY LOVES ME. EVERYBODY HATES ME.

I SHOULD JUST EAT WORMS AND DIE.

Trump Tweet or Generational Anthem?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just don't understand how they work.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well darn, I guess I can scrap my new invention, the magnetic Tide Pod.

// you can also use it to fill vape pens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It's sad, telling kids they're not going to be attractive when they grow up, so they go and do this.


Less than a minute.  I was positive that I'd be first.  No reason to be negative though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just going to die from eating too many micro plastic beads any way. At least with a few super-magnets in the mix we can shape them into pleasing sculptures.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

Natural Selection.  The kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Maybe they just don't understand how they work.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


The Trumpification of America continues. Now rock clowns are considered educators.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get real, kids aren't even going to know there's a law against swallowing magnets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have Donald Trump versus the Juggalos in my March Madness Bracket, so please feel free to share.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Democracy dies at the foot of a paywall."
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a self-correcting problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Democracy dies at the foot of a paywall."


Because we've gotten to the point that people are too stupid to know how to get around it and get their "news" from twitter now.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but I'm all for regulating children. Magnets need our protection!
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Democracy dies at the foot of a paywall."


Were you charged a Poll Tax recently or is this some bizzarro interpretation or Free Speech?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Michael McDonald - I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) (Official Audio)
Youtube 1Z1z7oipqPc
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Sounds like a self-correcting problem.


Self-aligning.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Democracy dies at the foot of a paywall."


This is why that clip of Trump wrestling CNN is so apt, by creating a narrative of The Mainstream Media vs Trump they make a wrestling-like spectacle of it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby, it's spelled "regurgitate".
 
DerAppie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Democracy dies at the foot of a paywall."


Yes, now that newspapers no longer need real paper, the employees no longer need real money either.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mandatory electromagnetized braces for all toddlers, problem solved! Can't swallow these lil bastards if it gets stuck to the kid's face and requires a good pair of pliers to yank off. Bonus: immunity to all small metal objects, not just magnets!

The alternative is, what, outlawing small useful magnets that consumers are intentionally buying because they are small and useful? Good luck with that nonsense.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's no laughing matter.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, okay, maybe a *little* laughing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: NOBODY LOVES ME. EVERYBODY HATES ME.

I SHOULD JUST EAT WORMS AND DIE.

Trump Tweet or Generational Anthem?


Oooohhh....brantgoose said something! You're not immune to STOP Trumping every thread!!

What the fark.
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: How about regulating the parents who disregard the huge, obvious "Not For Children" labels on these products?

Or don't. As George Carlin once said, "the kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own".


Came to say, doesn't subby mean "as more and more parents fail at parenting"?

/leaving satisfied.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*sputtering noises*

"I had no idea they were dangerous," said Sara Cohen, a pediatric nurse and mother in Philadelphia who bought a set of high-powered magnets as a toy for her 7-year-old son, Aaron, for Christmas in 2016.

Well how could she possibly have known better! It's not like it's her god damn job!
 
gojirast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"They wanted the magnets either to be too big to swallow or too weak to cause organ damage "

So they want them rendered useless for all the reasons they currently have.
 
rudemix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Walter Egan - Magnet and Steel (Official Video)
Youtube 2RamSFoo0jw
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Ivo Shandor: How about regulating the parents who disregard the huge, obvious "Not For Children" labels on these products?

Or don't. As George Carlin once said, "the kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own".

Came to say, doesn't subby mean "as more and more parents fail at parenting"?

/leaving satisfied.


I had toys that would be laughed out of existence pre-production due to safety (Kid of the 70's). Now magnets are a problem? Yes....um......maybe mom and dad are idiots, kid is an idiot and Darwin is doing a victory dance?
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Or don't.


This.

ODing on heroin/fentynal was a self regulating problem...but them we came up with Narcan and gave it to everyone and their mother.

Thankfully not an EMT anymore, nor did I ever have deal with that where/when I was an EMT.
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: *sputtering noises*

"I had no idea they were dangerous," said Sara Cohen, a pediatric nurse and mother in Philadelphia who bought a set of high-powered magnets as a toy for her 7-year-old son, Aaron, for Christmas in 2016.

Well how could she possibly have known better! It's not like it's her god damn job!


umm I had very very strong magnets that were the size of dimes (granted thicker) before I moved the US. I moved tot eh US when I was five.

At no point did I ever think, hmm I should eat these.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do we really need to regulate magnets and or guns?  maybe we just need a more educated population?  but nobody wants to spend money on schools so enjoy all the dead kids from magnets and active shooters????? I guess? Wow the rich people who don't back funding all schools sure are the most stupid people on Earth.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lobster Magnet
Youtube 0hzBh0J1YFU


/Yeah I got nothing
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I had toys that would be laughed out of existence pre-production due to safety (Kid of the 70's). Now magnets are a problem?


Magnets will attract the Jarts. Could be dangerous.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: hobnail: Maybe they just don't understand how they work.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]

The Trumpification of America continues. Now rock clowns are considered educators.


It's ironic that ICP are actually sort of right. It's not really well understood how (really why) magnets do what they do.  For example, there is magnetic force. It's electrostatic force combined with relativistic motion (seriously I'm not crazy here).
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: *sputtering noises*

"I had no idea they were dangerous," said Sara Cohen, a pediatric nurse and mother in Philadelphia who bought a set of high-powered magnets as a toy for her 7-year-old son, Aaron, for Christmas in 2016.

Well how could she possibly have known better! It's not like it's her god damn job!


Honestly, this kind of stupidity is par for the course among the "healthcare workers" I meet.

/she probably works for the farking VA.
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Dick Hammer: Ivo Shandor: How about regulating the parents who disregard the huge, obvious "Not For Children" labels on these products?

Or don't. As George Carlin once said, "the kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own".

Came to say, doesn't subby mean "as more and more parents fail at parenting"?

/leaving satisfied.

I had toys that would be laughed out of existence pre-production due to safety (Kid of the 70's). Now magnets are a problem? Yes....um......maybe mom and dad are idiots, kid is an idiot and Darwin is doing a victory dance?


We have entirely too many laws to protect stupid people from the consequences of said stupidity. Survival of the weakest makes a weak species.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Chinesenookiefactory: I had toys that would be laughed out of existence pre-production due to safety (Kid of the 70's). Now magnets are a problem?

Magnets will attract the Jarts. Could be dangerous.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fires spring-loaded missiles.  So cool.
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ar393: Ivo Shandor: Or don't.

This.

ODing on heroin/fentynal was a self regulating problem...but them we came up with Narcan and gave it to everyone and their mother.

Thankfully not an EMT anymore, nor did I ever have deal with that where/when I was an EMT.


Lol, ooooh, now you in trouble! You gonna be on UtterTosh's Trolling shiatlist now, boy! He looooves those opioid addicts.
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trocadero:

Fark user imageView Full Size

G-Funkesque

Oblig
Familiar Feeling > Familiar Feeling (acoustic version) >>

Michael McDonald & Moloko - I Keep Forgetting This Familiar Feeling (Dimkal Mashup)
Youtube CcWIXcVUrPs
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember when parents wanted Ryan Reynolds to release a PG version of "Deadpool"?

It's like that.

Parents are apparently unable to look at their own children and say, "How about 'no'? How about 'it's not for children,' and you're a child, so, you're not going to get/see/eat/drink/smoke/play/visit that?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just another attempt to "blur the line between man and machine!"
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report