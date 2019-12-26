 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Putin orders raid on the office of anti-corruption leader Alexey Navalny, with police forcing their way into the office in the most Sith Lord way ever   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Moscow, Like, Twitter, Leader of the Opposition, Russian opposition leader, Anti-Corruption Foundation, headquarters of Alexey Navalny  
•       •       •

682 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 12:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Jedi did it to does that mean both sides are bad so deny the will of the force?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OMG a little bit down the thread, someone slowed down the video and played Dean Martin's Let It Snow over it.

/ stifles self
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No surprise why 'law and order' republicans love that putin guy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Donald Trump wants to know why he can't do this to Adam Schiff......
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whar original?  WHAR???
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Donald Trump wants to know why he can't do this to Adam Schiff......


Because his fat ass would have a coronary event.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Donald Trump wants to know why he can't do this to Adam Schiff......


"I just came up with the greatest idea"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't keep track of how things are going in Russia, but I can't wait till he hits the wall and finally has to face his greatest fear of the people rising up and dragging him out of whatever hole he's hiding in and sodomizing him like Qaddafi.  Die sobbing in fear you cowardly fark.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that was lame. Is that all the videos show? The sparks? They don't have the door getting kicked in? I'm totally not surprised that Donnie's boss pulls this shiat, but I was expecting more out of the video.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Whar original?  WHAR???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Putin on the Ritz
Youtube y3z841UJiVk
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Most Sith way possible?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forget it, comrade Jake. It's Russia.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sense a disturbance in the force. Almost like millions of republicans jerking off to this video as if it were porn.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This would seem to be a bit more evil and destructive

Gatecrasher against a double skinned wall
Youtube _80gWlDQdHg
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Donald Trump wants to know why he can't do this to Adam Schiff......


He didn't, but House Republicans did force their way into the SCIF in the famous political stunt.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I don't keep track of how things are going in Russia, but I can't wait till he hits the wall and finally has to face his greatest fear of the people rising up and dragging him out of whatever hole he's hiding in and sodomizing him like Qaddafi.  Die sobbing in fear you cowardly fark.


Quite doubtful. The Russian soul is unhappy without a hob-nailed boot on the back of it's neck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wrong Address | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube tz4PdpfI7zY


Hope the got the right address.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report