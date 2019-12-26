 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Today is Boxing Day. WTF is that?   (apnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Roman Empire, British Empire, Victorian era, Boxing Day, tradition of wealthier members of society, Christmas Box, Victoria of the United Kingdom, Britain's proud naval tradition  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that time of year for me to once again read the article and then promptly forget the explanation.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it where we box up all the stupid gifts we got and return them for something we really want?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dujye7n3e5wjl.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone has a plan until Boxing Day." -- Mike Tyson
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day where we listen to that one Alice In Chains song
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, it's Tsunami Memorial Day. :(
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Cheers to boxing day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Headline: AP Explains

Article: There are lots of theories but nobody really knows
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: It's that time of year for me to once again read the article and then promptly forget the explanation.


Same. I guess I just assumed it had to do with the Boxer Rebellion, I'll probably be surprised again next year.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got a good deal on a Google Hub Max. Canada now enjoys both 'Black Friday' deals and 'Boxing Day' deals. Suck it rest of the world!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: Cheers to boxing day.
[Fark user image image 850x530]


Must visit Montana.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didnt anybody watch MASH?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just marathon the Rocky Balboa films.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I got a good deal on a Google Hub Max. Canada now enjoys both 'Black Friday' deals and 'Boxing Day' deals. Suck it rest of the world!


Does that come with a Five Eyes discount?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I got a good deal on a Google Hub Max. Canada now enjoys both 'Black Friday' deals and 'Boxing Day' deals. Suck it rest of the world!


So you're saying, if the weather is good, it'd be a fantastic day to cross over for far superior deals than we have?  Or can we shop a Canadian outfit online and still get a good deal?
 
Fireproof
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [dujye7n3e5wjl.cloudfront.net image 850x868]


I can't believe that no one has started a tradition of a major boxing match on Boxing Day.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that imagines boxing day as all Canadians walking around with boxing gloves and bopping each other in the face and saying "Sorry! Happy Boxing day!".
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tell my cheap a$$ed boss who uses the excuse of being from a different culture/country to never part with a cent during the holidays to any of his hard-working staff. I'd be thrilled with a box of cookies from Costco, Just being recognized.. HEY - you have lived here 30 years you cheap MF and you know how it works. Have fun dying with the first nickel you ever made. Don't expect any of us to send flowers out of our hard-earned pay.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Boxing Day is when thank dad for drinking up all the money for presents again this year
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boxing day? That's her favorite day!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time for a rebellion.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: Didnt anybody watch MASH?


Ha, they aired that episode last night.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Am I the only one that imagines boxing day as all Canadians walking around with boxing gloves and bopping each other in the face and saying "Sorry! Happy Boxing day!".


Don't forget to put on the foil.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FISTICUFFSMANSHIP!!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sadly, it seems to be the day half of the people I know rip out their Christmas tree and decorations and box them up until next Thanksgiving.

Weirds me right out (my stuff goes up "late"*** and stays up until Candlemas).   You know, the actual Christmas season, instead of the consumer Christmas.   But they think I'm the weirdo.   I have a nice cheery home through the most miserable month of the year.  They have the empty winter blues, with only the awful Valentine's Day BS.  (Sorry MLK, I know your holiday is important, but it isn't shiny).  Going to have another nice set of celebrations for Russian Christmas, too.  I just change to the tree topper to a star (Kodiak RO thing).

***If I had my way, none of it would go up until Xmas Eve, but the husband gets a bit whiny, so the 15th it is.   Which is handy, because the stores already have Xmas lights (which I seem to need every year) and decorations on sale (40% off this year).
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, it's also St. Stephen's Day.

The Chieftains - "St. Stephen's Day Murders" featuring Elvis Costello
Youtube l8fPvODASoI
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's where I get to punch you in the snoot, subby, and demonstrate my mastery of the ancient art of Quill-Fu!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canning day wasn't a big hit, so they tweaked it a little.

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think we're supposed to start drinking now.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: Cheers to boxing day.
[Fark user image 850x530]


I think this movie must have permanently scared me or something. Ive only seen it once and my wife and I still make comments / jokes about it all these years later.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: FISTICUFFSMANSHIP!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Downstairs Christmas.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report