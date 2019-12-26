 Skip to content
(AP News)   Country club leaders struggle with what to do about the discovery of over 40 rectangular depressions in the 7th fairway of the golf course, which were identified as graves of slaves. Unique sand traps?   (apnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At the Capital City Country Club, there are no plans to exhume or disturb any of the rediscovered remains. But how the site will be memorialized is still up for discussion.

I can see them hunting down the living descendants of the dead membership fees to come visit the cematary.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see all of the members biatching in the members meeting asking how much their dues are going to increase and how much of a burden it will be to not play the course for a few weeks.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of unreported history in this country regarding the treatment of African-Americans. I recently went to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. It's a sobering place.

What's sad, but not surprising, is that they have armed security, probably 24/7. I imagine that there are more than a few people who would like see it destroyed. Same attitudes that allowed the continued destruction of memorials to Emmett Till.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


You son of a biatch! You moved the cemetery, but you left the bodies, didn't you?! You son of a biatch, you left the bodies and you only moved the head stones! You only moved the head stones! Why?! Why?!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: There is a lot of unreported history in this country regarding the treatment of African-Americans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like...

Par for the corpse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was set to par on the 7th but my drive bounced off Kunta Kinte and rolled in to the rough.  No.  Not Tobi.  The grave next to him.  Tobi never been a problem.  You can wedge out of Tobi and make it on to the green.  Kunta's a basterd.  If your drive lands on Kunta, it goes in to the rough or the water.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/going to hell
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "souls" of the bodies interred there are not affected by development.

Cemeteries are for the living.    Most are an incredible waste of land.   The best thing that can be said about them is they prevent more intensive land use.


At least a golf course is more serene than a runway:
static-34.sinclairstoryline.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's rough. I hope they find a fair way to resolve this matter.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I was set to par on the 7th but my drive bounced off Kunta Kinte and rolled in to the rough.  No.  Not Tobi.  The grave next to him.  Tobi never been a problem.  You can wedge out of Tobi and make it on to the green.  Kunta's a basterd.  If your drive lands on Kunta, it goes in to the rough or the water.


Easy solution to this problem. Make the graves out of bounds. They do the same for the burrowing owl nests around these parts.

Put up some roping, memorial plaques, a few benches. Maybe put out flowers weekly.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Same attitudes that allowed the continued destruction of memorials to Emmett Till.


Lowlifes don't get any lower than the ones who vandalise memorials to Emmett Till.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird story:  I was playing the 7th.  I'm the only one around.  Full moon night, the fees are half.  Knock my drive towards the graves.  I see exactly where it's going.  But when I get there, my brand new Titlist is black!  Can't wash it off!  I have a black ball!  Next month, I'm out there again.  Same thing!  Now, I have two black balls!   Oh, I'm not gonna throw 'em away.  The wife loves them.  She says they got a power to them.  I find her playing with them and then we have sexy time.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A hundred years ago when the golf course was constructed there was certainly no technology to decipher what was or wasn't here," he said during a recent visit to the country club.

They didn't have shovels a hundred years ago?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Weird story:  I was playing the 7th.  I'm the only one around.  Full moon night, the fees are half.  Knock my drive towards the graves.  I see exactly where it's going.  But when I get there, my brand new Titlist is black!  Can't wash it off!  I have a black ball!  Next month, I'm out there again.  Same thing!  Now, I have two black balls!   Oh, I'm not gonna throw 'em away.  The wife loves them.  She says they got a power to them.  I find her playing with them and then we have sexy time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Unobtanium: Same attitudes that allowed the continued destruction of memorials to Emmett Till.

Lowlifes don't get any lower than the ones who vandalise memorials to Emmett Till.


I see you are unfamiliar with country club golfers. They're probably making a point of pissing on and driving carts over the newly found graves.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a topic our President could lend some respectful input to.  It crosses multiple fields of his expertise.

arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The depressions in the turf have already formed some sort of an obstacle in the course, so I suggest you leave them there and call it the Archie Bunker.

/so sorry
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll be cursed with vengeful spirits for the rest of your life, hounding you to an early grave.

Plus a 3 stroke penalty
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: The "souls" of the bodies interred there are not affected by development.

Cemeteries are for the living.    Most are an incredible waste of land.   The best thing that can be said about them is they prevent more intensive land use.


At least a golf course is more serene than a runway:
[static-34.sinclairstoryline.com image 850x478]


I'd like to see them plant a tree at each new grave once it is occupied - turn it into a forest in a generation and provide nice shade for visitors.

Good for the environment (comparatively) and serene.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Houstouns of Tallahassee was one such family. From the early 1800s through the Civil War, the family operated a 500-acre plantation. In modern times it has been parceled out to developers who transformed fields into an expanse of strip malls and residential neighborhoods, some sprouting stately homes."

Gotta wonder just how many of the people who built those strip malls and "stately homes" unceremoniously tossed the remains they found into dumpsters and landfills as they dug them up... or just left them as they poured their concrete.

/ugh
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Weird story:  I was playing the 7th.  I'm the only one around.  Full moon night, the fees are half.  Knock my drive towards the graves.  I see exactly where it's going.  But when I get there, my brand new Titlist is black!  Can't wash it off!  I have a black ball!  Next month, I'm out there again.  Same thing!  Now, I have two black balls!   Oh, I'm not gonna throw 'em away.  The wife loves them.  She says they got a power to them.  I find her playing with them and then we have sexy time.


So.... extra strokes with no penalty?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you land in a depression, play the ball further back in your stance with a shorter club.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking Dead episode?

Funny thing is, it's not the zombies that are dead.  It's the show!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Stroke and distance.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's really sad. Give each one a life time membership.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There was a similar story at public golf course here in Atlanta, except the graves belonged to a former Civil War veteran's home. So far, 20 grave sites have been confirmed. The number might be higher. They put up a memorial marker at the tee and shifted the fairway just slightly to the left to keep the traffic off. This is probably the best solution for this course.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: FTFA: "A hundred years ago when the golf course was constructed there was certainly no technology to decipher what was or wasn't here," he said during a recent visit to the country club.

They didn't have shovels a hundred years ago?


Hell, a hundred years ago, the people who buried some of the slaves would still have been alive.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rewind2846: "The Houstouns of Tallahassee was one such family. From the early 1800s through the Civil War, the family operated a 500-acre plantation. In modern times it has been parceled out to developers who transformed fields into an expanse of strip malls and residential neighborhoods, some sprouting stately homes."

Gotta wonder just how many of the people who built those strip malls and "stately homes" unceremoniously tossed the remains they found into dumpsters and landfills as they dug them up... or just left them as they poured their concrete.

/ugh


Given how slaves and the poor were traditionally buried, and the brutal climate in Florida, there wouldn't have been much left to find in a few years.

Bones and untreated wood erode pretty fast in this weather.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: That's really sad. Give each one a life time membership.


No, no - a perpetual membership that passes to their descendants. :D
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We really need to get over this obsession we have with the dead. The dead don't care where they're buried, or what's going on above their corpse. In fact, we need to abolish the tradition of burying them in the first place, it a ridiculous waste of land.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "When I stand here on a cemetery for slaves, it makes me thoughtful and pensive," said Delaitre Hollinger.

"Now watch this drive."
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The world needs grave diggers too!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't we just have something similar to the Native American Grave Repatriation Act? If slave or black cemeteries are found, they can be relocated with due respect to the nearest graveyard that wishes to honor them.

Here are people with no living relatives who need a resting place, with a history of oppression. Same thing here.

It wouldn't be difficult to fund or work out if approached properly.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, hell, that's Capital Sh*tty CC.  I probably played that course 100 times growing up, between junior tournaments and high school matches.

Garbage course, garbage people.  It was originally a municipal course, but they sold it for a nominal sum so they could keep it all white.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: We really need to get over this obsession we have with the dead. The dead don't care where they're buried, or what's going on above their corpse. In fact, we need to abolish the tradition of burying them in the first place, it a ridiculous waste of land.


Maybe Americans could also work on getting over this embarrassing obsession with golf and golfers, too. For some reason in this county, people who golf (and people who simply buy golf clubs and start referring to themselves as 'golfers') get a HUGE free pass on things that people who bowl, do macramé or competitively masturbate do not.

I used to caddy at a private country club, and the sheer volume of self-impressed assholes shuffling around the golf course on any random Tuesday or Wednesday griping about how much "work" they're putting into their swing is absolutely staggering.

It must be fun to dither away hours during the week playing your silly game while simultaneously getting the benefit of b*tching about how "hard" you're "working" on it.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
biggest waste of prime real estate... (poor audio)
Al Czervik on country clubs and cemeteries
Youtube y4XQuEYDoj4
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the end, they'll probably turn the spot into a memorial to Jefferson Davis because why the fark not.
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: I probably played that course 100 times growing up


Here it is on Google Maps, can you identify the 7th? Interested in how visible the 40 graves are.

google map of CCCC
 
gojirast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: That's really sad. Give each one a life time membership.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The plot deepens.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: For some reason in this county, people who golf (and people who simply buy golf clubs and start referring to themselves as 'golfers') get a HUGE free pass on things that people who bowl, do macramé or competitively masturbate do not.


The LA Country Club in Beverly Hills pays a $200,000 tax bill on its 300-acre $2 billion property. Based on nearby properties, the bill should be about $25 million/year.

LA Weekly
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So that's where all my caddies ended up.
 
