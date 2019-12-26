 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   "It's a miracle. It's a God-given miracle. It's a Christmas miracle. For them to walk away, I just want to say to God be the glory that they were able to walk away." Hmmm, Subby thinks the seatbelts was what actually saved them   (wral.com) divider line
23
    More: Unlikely, English-language films, Wednesday evening, intersection of Gorman Road, Thistledown Drive, Robert Cotton, Raleigh, Road, Christmas celebration  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 11:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe the miracle is they actually put the things on for once.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two things I always look for when it comes to stories about people dying in wrecks.

1. What they where hit with. If it's a car getting hit by a semi or train - its the law of masses.
2. If they where wearing seatbelts.  If they got ejected from the vehicle - Darwinism in action with physics in tow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God:  Lesseee...An SUV speeding down the load.  Heading towards the very same intersection, a minivan full of passengers.  The SUV driver's eye twitches....
 
Durboloid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why didn't "God" just prevent the accident that he/she surely knew was coming, what with the prescience and all.   It looks like he just goes around setting up "accidents" so he can bask in the glory of "saving" people.  

Honestly, this "God" thing stopped making sense when I was 12.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's why I can't be religious - I'd be pissed he let me crash in the first place
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course we won't focus on which omnipotent being saw fit to let the crash happen in the first place.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: God:  Lesseee...An SUV speeding down the load.  Heading towards the very same intersection, a minivan full of passengers.  The SUV driver's eye twitches....


Can we play something else?
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually why in the hell were 7 people in that car?
 
Durboloid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see we all immediately went for the obvious.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Actually why in the hell were 7 people in that car?


With the new for 2019 7-Passenger Canyonero there's room for the whole family- or rock band - to die in a fiery crash together!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I experienced a Christmas Miracle yesterday as well.  My daughter made fresh homemade soft pretzels, but forgot the cheddar cheese for the hot beer cheese dip.  On the way to her home, I found a tiny convenience store, but the dairy section only had milk.  On the way out of the store, I notice a snack refrigerator with string cheese and such things.  I was almost ready to give up, when I noticed an empty box of individually wrapped Cracker Barrel single portion cheddar cheese blocks.  Oh no!  But wait!  Here's the miracle part, there was another unopened box of cheddar blocks behind the empty one.  Praise 8 pound 6 ounce baby Christmas Jesus.  Christmas Cheddar!

/The fresh pretzels and pub cheese was delicious.
//Merry Cheesemas to all!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Durboloid: I see we all immediately went for the obvious.


As we should, because it's clear the idiots who survived due to a combination of engineering, regulation, and social support didn't understand the obvious.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I experienced a Christmas Miracle yesterday as well.  My daughter made fresh homemade soft pretzels, but forgot the cheddar cheese for the hot beer cheese dip.  On the way to her home, I found a tiny convenience store, but the dairy section only had milk.  On the way out of the store, I notice a snack refrigerator with string cheese and such things.  I was almost ready to give up, when I noticed an empty box of individually wrapped Cracker Barrel single portion cheddar cheese blocks.  Oh no!  But wait!  Here's the miracle part, there was another unopened box of cheddar blocks behind the empty one.  Praise 8 pound 6 ounce baby Christmas Jesus.  Christmas Cheddar!

/The fresh pretzels and pub cheese was delicious.
//Merry Cheesemas to all!


Praise Cheesus.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gorman and Tryon?

Clicks link

Ah, a different T-junction involving that end of Gorman.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'see subby, God gave Man the mental capacity to evolve and advance in his knowledge all the way to the point that we developed seatbelts, which ultimately saved these folks' lives.  If god hadn't done that, he wouldn't be here today. Study it out!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Their music was darn good but I don't think they're involved in traffic safety, subby.
Tank! - Cowboy Bebop Opening [HD]
Youtube 9Go4J1RaeuM
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Durboloid: Why didn't "God" just prevent the accident that he/she surely knew was coming, what with the prescience and all.   It looks like he just goes around setting up "accidents" so he can bask in the glory of "saving" people.  

Honestly, this "God" thing stopped making sense when I was 12.


It let's them feel special. God totally kills other families, but this guy is so important he gets to live.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Durboloid: Why didn't "God" just prevent the accident that he/she surely knew was coming, what with the prescience and all.   It looks like he just goes around setting up "accidents" so he can bask in the glory of "saving" people.  

Honestly, this "God" thing stopped making sense when I was 12.


I'm sure some amateur apologist will be along soon to spew something about free will
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God was trying to kill them and they used seat belts to thwart God's will.  We should burn them at the stake to fulfill God's will.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Of course we won't focus on which omnipotent being saw fit to let the crash happen in the first place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Ker_Thwap: I experienced a Christmas Miracle yesterday as well.  My daughter made fresh homemade soft pretzels, but forgot the cheddar cheese for the hot beer cheese dip.  On the way to her home, I found a tiny convenience store, but the dairy section only had milk.  On the way out of the store, I notice a snack refrigerator with string cheese and such things.  I was almost ready to give up, when I noticed an empty box of individually wrapped Cracker Barrel single portion cheddar cheese blocks.  Oh no!  But wait!  Here's the miracle part, there was another unopened box of cheddar blocks behind the empty one.  Praise 8 pound 6 ounce baby Christmas Jesus.  Christmas Cheddar!

/The fresh pretzels and pub cheese was delicious.
//Merry Cheesemas to all!

Praise Cheesus.


You truly are the king of Keen's!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Monotheism is what you get when you worship one aspect of a polytheistic religion, throw away the other aspects, then realize you can't reconcile one all powerful being with bad things happening, then reinvent dualism while pretending that you haven't gone back to polytheism.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't mind people praying to god for help; it is the ones that 'turn it over to god' that annoy me.

If you put forth some effort toward something, maybe god will see that effort and pitch in a little; otherwise the something should still come to fruition due to effort.  awesome.

if you just throw your hands up and do nothing in the hopes that god will intervene, then are you not acting like an asshole to god.  "You figure it out."  See GOP response to, well, everything.

and if god doesn't save the planet from us, then it was god's will then.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report