(BBC-US)   University in India to offer course on how to treat people possessed by ghosts. Jinkies   (bbc.com) divider line
ChipNASA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Read the headline as "Indiana" as was only mildly surprised.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [media1.tenor.com image 268x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


When you hear Bobbie Starr say it, you'll never want to hear it any other way.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The program will be taught by specialists in the field:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: The program will be taught by specialists in the field:
[Fark user image 480x341]

Fark user imageView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, psychiatry, then?

Because no one's being "possessed by ghosts." Using three words to describe two things that don't exist is efficient, but no more real than if Stephanie Meyer wrote three paragraphs to poorly describe them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Senior-Year Capstone Project is ready for the class of '20.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You tell them that you're the Keymaster, duh.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
High co2 levels can have the effect of seeing ghosts.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the people who brought you insane overpopulation, undrinkable water, and suppression of one bullshiat ideology by another.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thorazine?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the case:

South Park - Korn
Youtube lBfFT6wPJVE
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
No squealing, remember that it's all in your head.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This thread should be interesting to see who, besides Subby, didn't read the article.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: From the people who brought you insane overpopulation, undrinkable water, and suppression of one bullshiat ideology by another.


And herds of feral 'lawyers' who attack hospitals.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Teach them to be Soul Reapers.
 
