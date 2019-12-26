 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   And what happened, then? Well, in Whoville they say - that the Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That kind of thing usually ends up in  a riot. Nice gesture, but after having seen someone stabbed for a Cabbage Patch doll...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Either that or enough commotion was created to conceal an actual crime, taking place simultaneously.

/ The greatest trick and all that
// Hey- I earned my cynicism.
/// ???
 
