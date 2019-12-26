 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Well, sir, there's nothing on earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified, six-car gondola. What'd I say? Gondola. What's it called? Gondola. That's right, Gondola   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were trying to sell one of these to Seattle recently, to take people from the convention center to the water front.  Would have made for fun peepshows inside all the apartments and condo windows it was going to go past.....
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I heard the wires could suddenly bend?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Won't that wire bend?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have Uber send over a self-driving jetpack to take you where you need to go.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the quoted 'minimalist' owns an HOA approved McMansion?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: I heard the wires could suddenly bend?

That's what wires are supposed to -- d'oh!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They need something safer, like duck boats
 
