(Yahoo)   Naysayers always coming up with reasons why difficulties arise in a marriage with 50 year age difference   (yahoo.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's what Viagra's for, subby.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In before:
"I'd take a shriveled cocktail weenie and a wrinkled old ballsack to the chin periodically for $1,000,000 *any* day,  Subby.

/because like, 90% of you freaks here probably would.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A younger woman is one thing, but 51 years goes well past "she's only after his money" and straight into "she's only after the inheritance".
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My main problem with such an age gap is that I'll probably not have more money at 77 then I did at 22.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So you know who you're looking at here, since the article linked didn't contain pictures.

His face: "Look what I got!"
Her face: "My left hand is on his wallet.  Why do you think I'm with him?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Problem is that she was too greedy for the "Wait until your husband dies" part of the deal. (Though in this regard it appears she's also too greedy to share the inheritance with the rest of the family once he did die)
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: A younger woman is one thing, but 51 years goes well past "she's only after his money" and straight into "she's only after the inheritance".


the young woman in the photo above is already dressed in black for the funeral. Nothing wrong with being prepared.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation," Foster said.

I can't wait to find out what "facts" the lawyer's going to bring forward to somehow justify having this brand-new 26-year-old Israeli bride, married for just four months, cash two checks totaling $666,000 from the accounts of her unwitting 77-year-old husband.

"Your Honor, he demanded that I have a complete regimen of plastic surgery, training, and a bevy of slim Filipino pool boys - he was deeply concerned about my well-being - and approved the funding. He just forgot."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eventually, two checks worth about $666,000 were cashed by an Orlando business.

This chick truly was the devil times a thousand.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The dude is 77. You think he cares about the money? Give me a break.  He will probably be dead in a few months.  The money ain't going with him.  He knows what he is doing.  He just wants a taste of some non-wrinkly, young poon.  I hope when I am 77 I am pulling in some young tail like that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Problem is that she was too greedy for the "Wait until your husband dies" part of the deal. (Though in this regard it appears she's also too greedy to share the inheritance with the rest of the family once he did die)


Who said she was gonna wait? If you knew that your partner was rich, gullible, and had family members that would be concerned, you get the money first. After that, half a stick of butter smeared on the top two steps & railing of his marble staircase would take care of the rest, and you're untroubled by probate courts & inheritance woes. By the time the family's noticed that a million bucks is missing, you're in Tel Aviv and enjoying the fruits of your labor.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: The dude is 77. You think he cares about the money? Give me a break.  He will probably be dead in a few months.  The money ain't going with him.  He knows what he is doing.  He just wants a taste of some non-wrinkly, young poon.  I hope when I am 77 I am pulling in some young tail like that.


Thank you! I am so sicknof these dirty old whoremongers pretending they were "victimized" by young women selling them exactly what they wanted. Usually it's the sugardaddy's kids getting greedy about their inheritance that leads to criminal charges.
 
nanim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ftfa: '.. what his wife was doing, he said wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt, according to a warrant affidavit.
He said he didn't want her to be deported to her native Israel.

So, green card & cash?... what's not to (fake) love ?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Need Melania type game to get away with that.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No pity for this old fart. He should stop thinking with his wang.
 
lectos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Need Melania type game to get away with that.


Be Breast?
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark has a strict anti mysoginism policy.
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is the most breathtakingly feminine woman I've ever seen.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should redefine pedophilia as being attracted to anyone young enough to be your child, whether they're an adult or not.  The fact that each year creepers can legally creep on women that are younger and younger than them is beyond disturbing.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Naysayers always coming up with reasons why difficulties arise in a marriage with 50 year age difference

Come on.  Melania is older than that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image image 634x637]


Those smiles tell the entire tale.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: [Fark user image 634x381]

So you know who you're looking at here, since the article linked didn't contain pictures.

His face: "Look what I got!"
Her face: "My left hand is on his wallet.  Why do you think I'm with him?"


Honestly after seeing this man's necktie, I'm on her side
 
LL316
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: They should redefine pedophilia as being attracted to anyone young enough to be your child, whether they're an adult or not.  The fact that each year creepers can legally creep on women that are younger and younger than them is beyond disturbing.


So my being married to a woman 12 years younger than me would make me a pedophile in your view?
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm 62, a little pudgy and balding.
My wife is 31, blonde, beautiful and well educated.
I  have no money to speak of (e.g. l drive a 2001 PT Cruiser).
We've been married 3 years and have a beautiful year-old baby.   I can count the few disagreements we've had since I've known my wife on one hand.
I didn't seek out any of this but it really is a wonderful life.
My advice is, if you follow your penis around long enough, he's bound to get it right eventually.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Miss me yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt

He lived into his late 70s being a complete idiot?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
During her first court appearance, a judge set her bail at $1 million.


She can probably borrow that from her husband.
 
