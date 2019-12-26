 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Couple calls 911 after mistaking roomba for intruder. Cops shoot the thing after it makes threatening moves toward them   (myfox8.com) divider line
862 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)



Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Photo of the cops:
haphazardstuff.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The onion is becoming reality in america.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once shot a roomba in my pajamas.

How it got into my pajamas, I'll never know.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did it eat grilly chee first?

/Sorry
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


luckily it wasn't a small dog.

/heroes, all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you buy the white Roomba.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had no choice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrtfa, fox link. Did they seriously shoot a roomba?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just bought the Eufy robotic vacuum
It had somehow turned itself on, got stuck and began banging on a wall.

Hey lets buy this cheap knockoff version. I'm sure it's just as good.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking it was an intruder, they hid in their closet and called 911.

This is the most millennial story every.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: just bought the Eufy robotic vacuum
It had somehow turned itself on, got stuck and began banging on a wall.

Hey lets buy this cheap knockoff version. I'm sure it's just as good.


Our Roomba™ -brand iRobot floor sweeping machine regularly locks itself in the bathroom.

Ours is called Sucky, and she speaks Italian.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the cat, the rabbit and the chihuahuas were safe under the couch at the time and not riding the roomba at the time.

The death of a cute animal meme lessens us all.

Should we add roomba to the long and growing list of things you can not do while black?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beginning of the end: Dnrtfa, fox link. Did they seriously shoot a roomba?


Sure Buddy. Sure.  Say, I have a great deal on this bridge.....
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Roomba." "Battlebot." Same thing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my apartment had room for a Roomba. Or that it was cat proof.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one. Someone turn off the lights on the way out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: [Fark user image 266x190]


Attack of The The Gila Space Monster from Mars.

Honest. I love it.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Photo of the cops:
[haphazardstuff.com image 450x234]

"That wasn't very nice, Ramsey."
/ Somehow, Gene Simmons was perfect for that part
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose if cops shoot people's dogs the future is cops shooting your robot appliances.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Beginning of the end: Dnrtfa, fox link. Did they seriously shoot a roomba?

Sure Buddy. Sure.  Say, I have a great deal on this bridge.....


Given they shoot dogs, children, and women holding their hands up...

Not a stretch.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are such a bunch of pants wetting coward shiatbags that I was surprised when subs headline wasn't completely accurate.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sighhh .... they didn't shoot the stupid thing. I visited this thread to voice my amazement if they actually had managed to shoot such a small target without turning the house into Swiss cheese.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Thinking it was an intruder, they hid in their closet and called 911.

This is the most millennial story every.


I know right? I would have grabbed the AR-15 and emptied my entire 100 round magazine at whatever was downstairs making noise, because *I'm* not a wuss.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beginning of the end: Dnrtfa, fox link. Did they seriously shoot a roomba?


You realize it's not FoxNews right and not affiliated with this network, right? It is a local news story.

But, stay edgy my friend.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I once shot a roomba in my pajamas.

How it got into my pajamas, I'll never know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Photo of the cops:
[haphazardstuff.com image 450x234]


Photo of the Roomba in question:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Beginning of the end: Dnrtfa, fox link. Did they seriously shoot a roomba?

You realize it's not FoxNews right and not affiliated with this network, right? It is a local news story.

But, stay edgy my friend.


If it says fox on it I don't click.

/Isn't the person who's mentioning "edgy" the edgelord?
//Kind of like who smelt it, dealt it.
///Smells just as bad fyi
 
kkinnison
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Robot lives matter!
 
