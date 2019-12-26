 Skip to content
(CBS News)   When a manger is unavailable, an interstate highway will do   (cbsnews.com) divider line
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as "manager" and kept on looking to see if the mom's name was Katheryn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Read that as "manager" and kept on looking to see if the mom's name was Katheryn.


I read that as "manager" and thought this was gonna be a story about some woman named Karen yelling at an interstate highway.
 
Nogrhi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Read that as "manager" and kept on looking to see if the mom's name was Katheryn.


Funny you should say that... I likewise read it as 'manager' and wondered what the fark Karen was angry about on the highway.
 
Nogrhi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: omg bbq: Read that as "manager" and kept on looking to see if the mom's name was Katheryn.

I read that as "manager" and thought this was gonna be a story about some woman named Karen yelling at an interstate highway.


Get outta my head!!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future family portrait.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Everybody is reading it as "manager" and wondering what Karen did this time.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's probably the cop's baby anyway.

When the couple gets home, the dog will be dead, and all their beer will be gone.

And their teenage daughter (18-19) will be pregnant...
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Be glad it wasn't Vermont
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Amazed they didn't shoot the baby bc it was coming right at them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gotta suck to be born on Christmas. Well for birthdays anyway.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: Gotta suck to be born on Christmas. Well for birthdays anyway.


Easter too.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Amazed they didn't shoot the baby bc it was coming right at them.


The state motto is Live Free or Die!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: Walker: omg bbq: Read that as "manager" and kept on looking to see if the mom's name was Katheryn.

I read that as "manager" and thought this was gonna be a story about some woman named Karen yelling at an interstate highway.

Get outta my head!!


I'm also on this train.
 
