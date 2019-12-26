 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Love is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if you resist the urge to tense up, and use plenty of lube.

/Or so I'm told
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

We got married in a fever!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is diarrhea.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An annular solar eclipse? We hardly get one a decade and they have one very year down there? So unfair.
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
thepubliceditor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go on Sick Call, tell the medic you got a tummy ache.  When you see the Major, tell him the truth and show him.  He's not gonna enjoy it either, buddy.  He'll fix you up with a shot and you don't have to go the VD classes again.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As earworms go, I'm okay with this.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Annular" is a word I need to use more.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Annular solar eclipse? More like Bore Ragnarok
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x479]
We got married in a fever!


I love Johnny.  Imagine one of your greatest hits being about how both you and your wife are going to hell for committing adultery.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Annular" is a word I need to use more.



The only problem is working it into a catchy country-western song along with getting drunk, mama, prison, trucks, and trains.
 
Monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: rnatalie: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x479]
We got married in a fever!

I love Johnny.  Imagine one of your greatest hits being about how both you and your wife are going to hell for committing adultery.


First time I ever heard that song, it was the soundtrack to a Playboy Playmate video - can't remember if I got a VHS tape from a friend, or if it was on late at night on HBO or something. It was just a lovely young lady dancing around in a barn in a swirly summer dress, and gradually removing it. I was 12, maybe? Had an impact, and that song still reminds me of it.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After seeing what happened to tree shadows during the last US eclipse, that's what I wanna see for this one.

<GIS>

Yep, trippy as hell.
komonews.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: An annular solar eclipse? We hardly get one a decade and they have one very year down there? So unfair.


usercontent2.hubstatic.comView Full Size
 
Report