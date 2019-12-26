 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video "Steve, you can't just drive down the road in a skyjack drinking beer"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Notmysupervisor.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What are the only two things on my bucket list, Alex.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a little Steve in all of us.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you allowed to drive a skyjack around the airport?

Deepthoughts.jpg
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Faaaaaake
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ha.  This has to be a scene from Reno 911.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I saw this 10 years ago. Yawn
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Must take a shiatload of beer to get a skyjack drunk.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
should have the vintage tag, but it sure is a classic.

As for everyone calling it fake, what gave it away? the fact he tried talking to him rather than opening fire?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thepinksmoke.comView Full Size

We're sending someone up to bring him down.
 
wutevr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God, this is old
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't there a whole series of these "Steve getting a DUI" videos?
 
srb68
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Isn't there a whole series of these "Steve getting a DUI" videos?


Yes and they are hilarious
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's a little Steve in all of us.


Spit that out! You have no idea where it's been.
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Y'all are brutalizing me
 
ruudbob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95qZt​w​JNjxk

All the cops know Steve in his hometown.
 
