 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Study shows kids with dogs have a lower chance of becoming Christopher Robin   (local21news.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Study, risk of schizophrenia, Kids, dogs  
•       •       •

994 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it all makes sense if you read the story behind the mental disorders of the Winnie the Pooh characters:

Link
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats."

I have a cat so I don't find that odd....
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool coincidence
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BinderWoman: FTFA: "Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats."

I have a cat so I don't find that odd....


Dogs bond with their masters.
Cats have disdain for their servants.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well peanut butter or Hunny.
It's your choice...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no Christopher Robin Hood?  Stealing from the rich and giving to the pooh?

That's Bizarro
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BinderWoman: FTFA: "Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats."

I have a cat so I don't find that odd....


The voices in my head agree with you.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: [Fark user image image 850x661]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Cool coincidence


Was gonna say, there are way, WAY too many other factors involved that could realistically be ruled out. And if you could that would probably be classified as torture
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kids from families wealthy enough and with the empathy to take properly care for a dog* probably tend to get better nutrition, medical care, and a generally more emotionally nurturing environment.

*making the wild assumption that families with dogs usually care for them properly
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: Kids from families wealthy enough and with the empathy to take properly care for a dog* probably tend to get better nutrition, medical care, and a generally more emotionally nurturing environment.

*making the wild assumption that families with dogs usually care for them properly


That's a very First World assumption.

Nice opinion.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: BinderWoman: FTFA: "Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats."

I have a cat so I don't find that odd....

Dogs bond with their masters.
Cats have disdain for their servants.


Cats don't give their love away easily, but once you have earned it they really let you know. I had once cat that was an asshole to just about everyone else in the world, but he would jump on my lap and turn the purr on very loudly when I gave him a pet and even give me a happy head butt to show his love. He really let me know I was the special person he didn't hate.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it all makes sense if you read the story behind the mental disorders of the Winnie the Pooh characters:

Link


More evidence that we are moving towards the belief that, if a person exists, that person must have a mental health disorder.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about kids that grew up with goldfish?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: JesseL: Kids from families wealthy enough and with the empathy to take properly care for a dog* probably tend to get better nutrition, medical care, and a generally more emotionally nurturing environment.

*making the wild assumption that families with dogs usually care for them properly

That's a very First World assumption.

Nice opinion.


The study was based on people living in Baltimore, which is definitely located within a first world nation.

So what point are you trying to make, other than that I was making a large assumption, which is something I acknowledged in my original post?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What about kids that grew up with goldfish?


They do better in school.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JesseL: PapermonkeyExpress: JesseL: Kids from families wealthy enough and with the empathy to take properly care for a dog* probably tend to get better nutrition, medical care, and a generally more emotionally nurturing environment.

*making the wild assumption that families with dogs usually care for them properly

That's a very First World assumption.

Nice opinion.

The study was based on people living in Baltimore, which is definitely located within a first world nation.

So what point are you trying to make, other than that I was making a large assumption, which is something I acknowledged in my original post?


if you do a little research, though, you'll see that the poorest parts of most of our major cities have economic hardships, lack of education, lack of economic opportunity, lack of mobility, etc. that are on the same level as 3rd world countries.

So, Baltimore may be *in* a First-world country, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all of Baltimore is at the same level as a first-world country.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: ChipNASA: [Fark user image image 850x661]

[media1.giphy.com image 472x262] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Complete pseudo-science by people who don't understand the difference between correlation and causation.  People who own chess sets are less likely to be killed in gang violence.  That means absolutely nothing at all except that people with higher intelligence are less likely to even be involved in gangs.  Schizophrenia is most likely genetic, and having a dog will do nothing to keep children from "developing" it because they already have it.  Worthless "article."
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: JesseL: PapermonkeyExpress: JesseL: Kids from families wealthy enough and with the empathy to take properly care for a dog* probably tend to get better nutrition, medical care, and a generally more emotionally nurturing environment.

*making the wild assumption that families with dogs usually care for them properly

That's a very First World assumption.

Nice opinion.

The study was based on people living in Baltimore, which is definitely located within a first world nation.

So what point are you trying to make, other than that I was making a large assumption, which is something I acknowledged in my original post?

if you do a little research, though, you'll see that the poorest parts of most of our major cities have economic hardships, lack of education, lack of economic opportunity, lack of mobility, etc. that are on the same level as 3rd world countries.

So, Baltimore may be *in* a First-world country, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all of Baltimore is at the same level as a first-world country.


AND?

The simple point I was making - pet ownership correlates positively with wealth.

Dogs are more expensive than cats.

Childhood poverty also correlates with schizophrenia.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/09/the-w​o​rlds-wealthiest-tend-to-be-dog-people-​not-cat-people.html
https://www.webmd.com/schizophrenia/n​e​ws/20011101/schizophrenia-linked-to-ch​ildhood-poverty

Since the study isn't looking into regions where dogs are as likely to be food as they are beloved family members, I don't see how snarky-ass comments about first world viewpoints are anything but shiatposting.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it all makes sense if you read the story behind the mental disorders of the Winnie the Pooh characters:

Link


The Tao of Poo is also spot on.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: ChipNASA: [Fark user image image 850x661]

[media1.giphy.com image 472x262] [View Full Size image _x_]


No. Exceptions.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here is the paper from PLOS One (a journal known as being less rigorous)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art​i​cle?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0225320
Exposure to household pet cats and dogs in childhood and risk of subsequent diagnosis of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder

The statistics they use are beyond my understanding but just looking at the pictures it seems that owning cats might make kids bipolar.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 1. Kaplan Meier plot depicting accumulated proportion of exposure to first household pet dog stratified by diagnostic group.The group of individuals with schizophrenia differed from the control group (Hazard Ratio (HR) = .75 95% CI .63-.90, p < .002, adjusted for age, gender, race/ethnicity, parental education, and place of birth). The group of individuals with bipolar disorder did not differ significantly from the control group.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 4. Kaplan-Meier plot depicting accumulated proportion of exposure to first household pet cat stratified by diagnostic group censored for prior exposure to a household pet dog.The age distribution of the censored population is shown in S2 Table. The differences among the groups was not statistically significant (p < .1). The numbers shown indicate the total population including those who were censored.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JesseL: Since the study isn't looking into regions where dogs are as likely to be food as they are beloved family members, I don't see how snarky-ass comments about first world viewpoints are anything but shiatposting.


You're still making a lot of assumptions, starting with the assumption that the people who own said dogs actually treat them well.  Do a google search sometime. The number of cases of animal abuse of dogs and cats is staggering and depressing in the US.

You're also assuming that the people who *have* the dogs, even if they don't abuse them, spend the money to get them all the vaccinations and the preventative stuff, etc.  Anyone can own a dog as a pet, and while it is horrible to do to them, they can definitely fail to get them the proper care, same as anything else.

I'll ignore the whole "Childhood poverty also correlates with schizophrenia" bit, because that has zero to do with the discussion at hand, since there's a *lot* of things which correlate to childhood poverty and poverty in general.

So, your premise is contingent on the assumption that the people involved in the study are wealthy (because you found some statistic that said that wealthier folks tend to be dog people not cat people...which isn't the same as saying that dogs tend to be kept by wealthier people), which you then boot-strap into the tangential assertion that they must also be more nurturing/providing of better care, etc.

In sum: you start with a faulty premise, which you then use as a foundation for a leap of logic in order to...invalidate the study, I guess?

Being snarky about it really is shiatposting, I agree, but that doesn't mean what you said holds up to scrutiny.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dogs are great, but don't get the kid a collie, though, you'll be forever fishing the kid out of wells, overflowing rivers and other tight spots.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: JesseL: Since the study isn't looking into regions where dogs are as likely to be food as they are beloved family members, I don't see how snarky-ass comments about first world viewpoints are anything but shiatposting.

You're still making a lot of assumptions, starting with the assumption that the people who own said dogs actually treat them well.  Do a google search sometime. The number of cases of animal abuse of dogs and cats is staggering and depressing in the US.

You're also assuming that the people who *have* the dogs, even if they don't abuse them, spend the money to get them all the vaccinations and the preventative stuff, etc.  Anyone can own a dog as a pet, and while it is horrible to do to them, they can definitely fail to get them the proper care, same as anything else.

I'll ignore the whole "Childhood poverty also correlates with schizophrenia" bit, because that has zero to do with the discussion at hand, since there's a *lot* of things which correlate to childhood poverty and poverty in general.

So, your premise is contingent on the assumption that the people involved in the study are wealthy (because you found some statistic that said that wealthier folks tend to be dog people not cat people...which isn't the same as saying that dogs tend to be kept by wealthier people), which you then boot-strap into the tangential assertion that they must also be more nurturing/providing of better care, etc.

In sum: you start with a faulty premise, which you then use as a foundation for a leap of logic in order to...invalidate the study, I guess?

Being snarky about it really is shiatposting, I agree, but that doesn't mean what you said holds up to scrutiny.


I wasn't trying to invalidate the study. Just pointing out one of many factors that could explain the correlation.

And I did specifically call out my own assumption in the Boobies. I'm fully aware of it.

So why is this something I need explained to me more?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JesseL: Kit Fister: JesseL: Since the study isn't looking into regions where dogs are as likely to be food as they are beloved family members, I don't see how snarky-ass comments about first world viewpoints are anything but shiatposting.

You're still making a lot of assumptions, starting with the assumption that the people who own said dogs actually treat them well.  Do a google search sometime. The number of cases of animal abuse of dogs and cats is staggering and depressing in the US.

You're also assuming that the people who *have* the dogs, even if they don't abuse them, spend the money to get them all the vaccinations and the preventative stuff, etc.  Anyone can own a dog as a pet, and while it is horrible to do to them, they can definitely fail to get them the proper care, same as anything else.

I'll ignore the whole "Childhood poverty also correlates with schizophrenia" bit, because that has zero to do with the discussion at hand, since there's a *lot* of things which correlate to childhood poverty and poverty in general.

So, your premise is contingent on the assumption that the people involved in the study are wealthy (because you found some statistic that said that wealthier folks tend to be dog people not cat people...which isn't the same as saying that dogs tend to be kept by wealthier people), which you then boot-strap into the tangential assertion that they must also be more nurturing/providing of better care, etc.

In sum: you start with a faulty premise, which you then use as a foundation for a leap of logic in order to...invalidate the study, I guess?

Being snarky about it really is shiatposting, I agree, but that doesn't mean what you said holds up to scrutiny.

I wasn't trying to invalidate the study. Just pointing out one of many factors that could explain the correlation.

And I did specifically call out my own assumption in the Boobies. I'm fully aware of it.

So why is this something I need explained to me more?


Because this is Fark where people are more likely to be looking at boobies than going all the way back in the thread to read your Boobies.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Because this is Fark where people are more likely to be looking at boobies than going all the way back in the thread to read your Boobies.


YOU QUOTED IT!
 
astouffer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark dogs. We've reached peak dog already. I'm tired of people and their "fur babies" and "good boyes".
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report