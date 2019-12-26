 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Nursing home boss defends their Christmas dinner of purée de pommes de terre au fromage served with fèves au lard de tomates in an avant-garde presentation style. Better known as beans and mash slopped on a plate. Go visit Grandma and bring turkey   (abc.net.au) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd eat that, but if I were a pensioner stuck in a care home on Christmas I'd be a bit upset if that were the big meal of the day.

I also am grateful to the people who work in hospitals and nursing homes on Christmas. However it is a bit sad to see them dish out a plate of food like that, at least make it neat and perhaps a sprig of parsley or a radish rosette to make it look nice.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom's 78 and will work until she drops dead. Not because she has to financially but she swears she will never be put in one of those places. That's a terrible thing to do to a parent. Unless they abused you or something and its a revenge thing.
 
phenn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From Hogar de Ancianos. We had an absolute blast. If you can make the time, get a group together and spend some time with the folks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this legal in the States?  Cuz I know two people in their late 60s that deserve so.much worse.
 
hi13760
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, boomers. You reap what you sow.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You people act like you've never seen a 'full English breakfast' before.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well considering most seniors are on restricted diets and don't have their own teeth anymore; not really surprising.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Water it down a bit and put that shiat in a blender and the patients could drink it through a straw like a milkshake. Throw a laxative in for the ones who are constipated. I'm sure that they would think that it is a very special occasion. Might have to put a drool bib on the odd one, but overall cleanup would be a breeze.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: My mom's 78 and will work until she drops dead. Not because she has to financially but she swears she will never be put in one of those places. That's a terrible thing to do to a parent. Unless they abused you or something and its a revenge thing.


My parents are in a nursing home because my mom has Alzheimers. She can't be cared for at home.

That being said, the place they are is actually quite nice and I've never seen a meal served that looked like this one. Apparently, the US isn't the only country that takes a giant dump on their elderly. It's really sad that people aren't well cared for when they can't care for themselves anymore.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to talk about Free Market CapitalismTM.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Now is not the time to talk about Free Market CapitalismTM.


The utopian republic of australia would never do this. Never. This article is probably just an American propaganda piece.
Fake news.

Of course in the US, scourge of the free world- we brand the elderly with a hot iron and feed them the processed corpses of their peers.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Now is not the time to talk about Free Market CapitalismTM.



Thank you for saving me the time. Recently a MAGAt tried to tell me that Free Market Capitalism solves every problem at the most bestest solution and quality that can ever, ever be achieved by any other method of human endeavor.

On the other hand, he also insisted that the infrastructure in socialist countries (like Denmark) are absolutely horrible because "nobody works because they'll get paid anyway."

So, common clay.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My sister and I aren't looking forward to the day we have to put one or both of our parents in a nursing home/assisted living facility, but it'll happen eventually. That said, we'll make damn sure that it's not a glorified holding cell before the morgue. Our grandmother was in a great home in the last few years of her life, and she had a ball there.

I get that for some people, taking care of their elderly parents themselves is important, and I respect that. However, neither of us possess the time or the finances to do that, so we'll rely on professional care for them, should they need it. They both have some health issues currently, but they're still active and independent, so it's not a conversation we have to have right now. People who dump their elderly family in substandard facilities or even nice ones, then abandon them, are absolute twunts. I volunteered in a nursing home as a teenager and it broke my heart to see some of these people looking around for family that wasn't ever coming back.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hi13760: Ok, boomers. You reap what you sow.


Look, its either they get 5 course meals, or no physical abuse, not both.
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was doing volunteer work in a psych facility during "Taste of Chicago," a food festival. We had a food festival of our own during that time in which I was tasked with calling area restaurants and asking them for food donations. I dreaded the chore of begging/guilting people into donations. It turned out to be an inspiring experience. Absolutely every owner was immediately interested in giving when they heard what we were doing, before I got to asking for anything: " How many people are you serving and what dishes would you like?" That was real nice, but I figured the staff that had to do the extra work would be resentful. They were even more enthusiastic when I met them picking up the food! I really enjoyed meeting them, seeing the inner workings of restaurants I ate at, learned other places did similar things and the staff were just as happy to cook for them. This facility could easily enlist the community for help with holiday meals. Most restaurants I dealt with even offered to deliver.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gawd, I DESPISE these organizations that "cheap out" on things like Christmas dinners.

One needs to park outside their admin offices and blast this song over and over again over the stereo

Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep - Mac & Katie Kissoon Music Video
Youtube TvVjrdAmBpE


I thought it was bad when companies I worked for had this menu for the seasonal lunch

Pressed turkey loaf sliced razor thin over a ball or tasteless "stuffing"
Instant mashed potatoes
those damn mixed veggies with carrots, corn, green beans and peas
Flavorless "sludge" masquerading as gravy.

I bet the management felt real good for showing how thrifty they were.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Mugato: My mom's 78 and will work until she drops dead. Not because she has to financially but she swears she will never be put in one of those places. That's a terrible thing to do to a parent. Unless they abused you or something and its a revenge thing.

My parents are in a nursing home because my mom has Alzheimers. She can't be cared for at home.

That being said, the place they are is actually quite nice and I've never seen a meal served that looked like this one. Apparently, the US isn't the only country that takes a giant dump on their elderly. It's really sad that people aren't well cared for when they can't care for themselves anymore.


It all depends on the patient, something surprisingly not covered in TFA, even but the nursing care reps.

Subby's obviously never set foot in a care facility. My grandmother was in one for the last 6 months or so of her life, and we visited every other day. I only made the mistake of going at mealtime once... The plates vary by patient, based on ability and dietary needs, if there are any restrictions. If you can't chew your food, it's put through a blender. My grandmother was a bit nutty at the end, but still cognizant and dextrous enough to cut her own food, and with no dietary restrictions, but not so for everyone in the home. There were people sitting in front of plates of pureed carrots, potatoes, and what may have been the roast that my grandmother was eating. And some of these people were far enough give that they didn't really know where they were. Like I said, depressing.

And it doesn't look pretty on the plate. So it's not always "abuse" when someone is fee like this, and it's not very easy to make a plate of pureed shiat look good. Difference here is that the beans haven't gone through a blender, but they're a soft enough food that they don't really need to.

My BIL could back this up as well, as he worked at a care facility while he was getting his nursing degree. Meal times are not pretty, quite often due to the circumstances that come with the type of facility.

Now that said, we had a cooking class at work put on by a professional chef who was the F&B director at a care facility, and he strove to make the food and the presentation as nice as possible, but he agreed that it wasn't always going to work for all patients
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Gawd, I DESPISE these organizations that "cheap out" on things like Christmas dinners.

One needs to park outside their admin offices and blast this song over and over again over the stereo

[YouTube video: Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep - Mac & Katie Kissoon Music Video]

I thought it was bad when companies I worked for had this menu for the seasonal lunch

Pressed turkey loaf sliced razor thin over a ball or tasteless "stuffing"
Instant mashed potatoes
those damn mixed veggies with carrots, corn, green beans and peas
Flavorless "sludge" masquerading as gravy.

I bet the management felt real good for showing how thrifty they were.


Hey, some of us look forward to the holiday sludge all year.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: My mom's 78 and will work until she drops dead. Not because she has to financially but she swears she will never be put in one of those places. That's a terrible thing to do to a parent. Unless they abused you or something and its a revenge thing.


My dad is 89.  For the last 10 years, his physical health and mental health have been steadily declining.  He watches Fox News 18 hours a day, and fights with his racist wife who can barely care for him.  She's far healthier than he is, and tends to wander off throughout the day, since they can barely stand each other.  He's half way across the country from his children.  His typical day at home is being parked in a recliner, all by himself.

He broke a femur, and was in a assisted living facility for a long time.  He recently broke an elbow, and is currently in a care facility.  He loves it.  He's not alone, he has a group of old guys he chats with everyday, they share stories, find commonalities and it seriously improves his mental health.  He whined about his chewy turkey Christmas dinner.  The provider had to cut it into tiny pieces.  The bad food is something that they bond over.  It's a community building meal.

He's still deathly afraid of being sent to an old person's home, and being left to rot... because that's what he did to his mother half a century ago, when the conditions truly were horrid.  We're actively trying to get him into a care facility, at which my daughter is a director.  It's properly staffed, they have constant activities, the meals are even great.  It would be the best thing in the world for him to consistently be around people he can connect with on a daily basis.  So, despite being in a facility that he really enjoys, he's still desperately afraid of being in a facility.  It's just difficult to get those negative expectations, based on past experience, out of his head.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We'll see if the SGS* rules apply to this home.


*Snitches Get Stitches.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That plate looked like somebody thought there were too many beans and poured some off.
 
