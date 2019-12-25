 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Jerks start beef at Beef Jerky Outlet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
345 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 5:30 AM



farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In Upstate New York, a brawl is like saying hello. They're like the Irish of North America.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their mango Habanero peanuts are excellent.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Their mango Habanero peanuts are excellent.


I know those words, but that sentence makes no sense.
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is not an Arby's.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned a long time ago to stay the hell away from Crossgates Mall during Christmas season. Traffic backs up onto the interstate, accidents abound, there is no parking, accidents abound, and it's jus
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's just a mob scene in general. Go find a suburb to shop in because going to Crossgates at the busiest time of the year will make you miserable and potentially endanger your wellbeing.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: And it's just a mob scene in general. Go find a ANOTHER suburb to shop in because going to Crossgates at the busiest time of the year will make you miserable and potentially endanger your wellbeing.


FTFY. Crossgates Mall is in Guilderland which is a suburb of Albany.

Also since this is the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of beef jerky.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

47 is the new 42: Marksrevenge: And it's just a mob scene in general. Go find ANOTHER suburb to shop in because going to Crossgates at the busiest time of the year will make you miserable and potentially endanger your wellbeing.

FTFY. Crossgates Mall is in Guilderland which is a suburb of Albany.

Also since this is the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of beef jerky.


Fixed my FTFY.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

47 is the new 42: Marksrevenge: And it's just a mob scene in general. Go find a ANOTHER suburb to shop in because going to Crossgates at the busiest time of the year will make you miserable and potentially endanger your wellbeing.

FTFY. Crossgates Mall is in Guilderland which is a suburb of Albany.

Also since this is the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of beef jerky.


You can throw a rock from the Crossgates parking lot across the technical boundary to Albany. Close enough for me.

[Technicallycorrect.jpeg]
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: I learned a long time ago to stay the hell away from Crossgates Mall during Christmas season. Traffic backs up onto the interstate, accidents abound, there is no parking, accidents abound, and it's jus


Au jus for your beef jerky sandwich?
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who the Fark fights over a "Jerk"????
Who buys jerky as a gift for Christmas???
Who still shops at'a mall??
Best jerky is homemade jerky the stuff they sell is all additives!!

Slim Jim's yeah!!!! Not really.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some nasty shat......if I was starvin I'd eat air before that garbage!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/doesn't give me the wind...
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suspect that the fight(s) might not have been over beef jerky.
 
