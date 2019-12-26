 Skip to content
(AP News)   American Revolution re-enactors replicate Washington's famous crossing of the Delaware. Said one participant: "We are happy to have brought this great event to life, while at the same time guaranteeing our virginity for all time"   (apnews.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America: We will sneak up on you and kill you in the middle of the night. On Christmas.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.


It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A Surprising Christmas Story: Washington Crossing the Delaware (feat. Rob Corddry) - Drunk History
Youtube 5l8Ftmp6QQc



Washington to Black Soldier: Hey man, this is the birth of our nation!
Black Soldier: Cool can't wait to be free when we win
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How does one become a buff?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's been done

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: America: We will sneak up on you and kill you in the middle of the night. On Christmas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I forget which comedienne, describing her Civil War reenacting boyfriend, said, "You don't get any farther into the Geek Forest than a Civil War reenactor."

I believe she may have been wrong...
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images.complex.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!


Oh look, it's THAT guy!

/I guess we should have woken our enemy up, served them a little coffee and let them get sorted first.
 
Chthonic Echoes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they've got a hobby.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm: Black Soldier: Cool can't wait to be free when we win

He probably was free after they won. In all likelihood he was either a freeman or a slave who was granted freedom in exchange for fighting against the British.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!


I don't know where you live, but in much of the US hating on foreigners (or the darker-skinned people that came to the continent first) is considered the utmost in patriotism. And if you can pair it with a religious observance that's twice the virtue.
 
Shryke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jimjays: Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!

I don't know where you live, but in much of the US hating on foreigners (or the darker-skinned people that came to the continent first) is considered the utmost in patriotism. And if you can pair it with a religious observance that's twice the virtue.


Isn't it a bit early for such unhinged self loathing?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: How does one become a buff?


Crossfit.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There were a lot of "protect my virginity" memes to choose from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.


Actually it was historic, and dramatic.

Without a victory Washington was in danger of losing almost all of the Continental Army as their terms of service were expiring, and they had just suffered a huge number of setbacks vim the past year, including the loss of NYC and being chased all the way across the Delaware.

A lot hung on that battle.  Without a Continental Army, or with it just consisting of a tiny number of true die hard soldiers, the Revolution would have faltered.  Washington knew he needed a major propaganda coup in the form of a victory, and that's why he attacked Trenton.

And he almost got his ass whipped yet again.  Someone, probably a local farmer sympathetic to the British, sent a note to the local commander in Trenton, Colonel Rall, warning him that the Americans were coming in force.  Had Rall been a bit more diligent, the Battle of Trenton might have had a different outcome.
 
skinink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One of the few times someone had a good reason to head to New Jersey.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: America: We will sneak up on you and kill you in the middle of the night. On Christmas.


If that's what it takes.

I mean, we used to fight wars to win.  Now we fight fight wars in the media and the military has to answer to morons on twitter.

In the meantime, we have militarized the civilian police force and provided them pretty liberal rules of engagement.  The border patrol considers refugees to be POW, and we put those people in cages.

It's a wacky world we have created for ourselves over here.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!

Oh look, it's THAT guy!

/I guess we should have woken our enemy up, served them a little coffee and let them get sorted first.


It's not about what they did, it's about the way it's typically presented in a heroic light.

If you're going to do ugly things to win wars, don't try to paint them up and pretend they weren't ugly.

Washington wasn't a brilliant military mind who made some amazing tactical maneuver here. He literally just snuck across the water and offed a unit of sleeping drunks. There's nothing wrong with saying what really happened instead of romanticizing it so we can pretend we had some sort of moral high ground.

It was a war. Wars are ugly. No reason to pretend otherwise.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Harry Freakstorm: Black Soldier: Cool can't wait to be free when we win

He probably was free after they won. In all likelihood he was either a freeman or a slave who was granted freedom in exchange for fighting against the British.


Naw.  If war movies have taught me anything, he died just before just before the war ended.  Either heroically or in a senseless attack.  Or he's sitting on a hillside, having a smoke and talking about how he's 'gonna enjoy the freedoms and building a great new country together with his new friends" when a British sniper takes him out.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

I

used to live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see the reenactment because its farking cold on the Delaware this time of year. I lived right on the river, I know it well.
FIFM...

It wasn't historic when it happened perhaps because it was a current event?

freezing to death, no food, on a farking boat on the Delaware in the middle of the winter. No 911 system in place, ain't no one coming to get your frozen sick starving arse.  No disrespect to any of our warriors but, without the modern equipment we have invented since this era, how many would sign up for this shiat?
 
August11
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!

Oh look, it's THAT guy!

/I guess we should have woken our enemy up, served them a little coffee and let them get sorted first.


This.

Crush your enemy by any means available, at least that's what I learned playing Shogun, Total War.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skozlaw: PapermonkeyExpress: Fabric_Man: durbnpoisn: I live only a few miles from where this all takes place.  I have never once gone to see it.  Mostly because I am quite sure that the re-enactment will be totally glorified and not at all how it really happened.  Because, you know, need to put on a show.

I'm guessing it wasn't all that historic and dramatic when it happened.

It was a small raiding party sneaking up on a bunch of drunk Germans and murdering them on Xmas. How patriotic!

Oh look, it's THAT guy!

/I guess we should have woken our enemy up, served them a little coffee and let them get sorted first.

It's not about what they did, it's about the way it's typically presented in a heroic light.

If you're going to do ugly things to win wars, don't try to paint them up and pretend they weren't ugly.

Washington wasn't a brilliant military mind who made some amazing tactical maneuver here. He literally just snuck across the water and offed a unit of sleeping drunks. There's nothing wrong with saying what really happened instead of romanticizing it so we can pretend we had some sort of moral high ground.

It was a war. Wars are ugly. No reason to pretend otherwise.


How else are you going to convince people to fight them?   Offer them lots of money?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Report