 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   U.S. Dept of Defense awards Boeing a $400 Million contract for engineering work on the latest bomber airplanes. Apparently the people at the defense department don't keep up on current events   (upi.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, B-52 Stratofortress, United States Air Force, engineering work, U.S. Air Force, B-1 Lancer, new deal, service contract, new contract runs  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 2:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$4mil is probably just enough for new tires.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maddog2030: $4mil is probably just enough for new tires.


$400mil.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they thought the contract was for bombs?  Boeing has been doing pretty good with those lately.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$400M is only about 3x what Trump charges taxpayers for his golf/treason trips to his resorts. At least we get something of value from Boeing.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The generals DO keep up with current events which is precisely why Boeing is getting all sorts of contacts right now, they're hemorrhaging money and on the edge of collapse. That's not good for American manufacturing base, it's not good because of the number of existing military programs they're involved in from jets to transport and refueling planes, to satellites and space launch. Basically the defense department and NASA have been shoveling money at Boeing as an unofficial bailout, and I'm sure plenty of folks will get cushy jobs as a thank you.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: The generals DO keep up with current events which is precisely why Boeing is getting all sorts of contacts right now, they're hemorrhaging money and on the edge of collapse. That's not good for American manufacturing base, it's not good because of the number of existing military programs they're involved in from jets to transport and refueling planes, to satellites and space launch. Basically the defense department and NASA have been shoveling money at Boeing as an unofficial bailout, and I'm sure plenty of folks will get cushy jobs as a thank you.


But i thought the US gov was not in the business of picking winners??
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love it.....they can barely make a BIG plane fly now more money to toss away right?? Glad I can't pay  taxes.....I live off the land as best as I can on what little I have!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the importance of stealth. The B-52 is like a flying barn covered in tinfoil. with the heat signature of a small sun.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: robodog: The generals DO keep up with current events which is precisely why Boeing is getting all sorts of contacts right now, they're hemorrhaging money and on the edge of collapse. That's not good for American manufacturing base, it's not good because of the number of existing military programs they're involved in from jets to transport and refueling planes, to satellites and space launch. Basically the defense department and NASA have been shoveling money at Boeing as an unofficial bailout, and I'm sure plenty of folks will get cushy jobs as a thank you.

But i thought the US gov was not in the business of picking winners??


You do understand how long and prestigious the military side of boeing history is right
 
Maturin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
DoD takes care of their own
 
Surpheon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who else are they going to go with? It's not like they sell bomber analysis at Mar-a-lago's gift shop.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boeing's capacity to make large aircraft is a national asset that we can't allow to wither and die. We need to move away from the purely capitalist way of doing things and adopt more a socialist mentality if we don't want to become a third world nation. It's now nations versus nations. If China or the EU had the same capacity, they wouldn't let it do what Boeing is currently doing to itself. they would invest national resources into making sure their premiere aerospace entity stayed viable but the benefits from that investment would benefit the nation, not just a few assholes.
 
sambronko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As much as i want this to be funny Boeing is still a good company its upgrades to proven air frames and is badly needed, The B52 with new electronics and engines  is a wise investment .
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
400 million isnt very much.  a new 737 mac is priced at 135 million so basically thats equivalent to 3 planes.  and yes, boeing has the vestige of mcdonnel douglas which provided sound products.  my sister was one of the engineers who designed the C17 back in the 90's.
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: new 737 mac


User name checks out. Imagine Apple responding to a contract tender for aircraft:

1. 2 to 5 times the cost of functionally equivalent non-Apple bids
2. It would be the most beautiful aircraft since the Spitfire
3. It would be thin to the point of needing mach 2 to achieve lift
3a. At that speed, it would overheat and throttle back until it cooled, leading to a "vomit comet" trajectory
4. It wouldn't be repairable except at a Genius bar.
5. Pilots would have to sit at a particular angle to avoid interfering with the antenna.
6. Proprietary refuelling socket
7. No socket for pilots' headphones AKA "please enter the bluetooth PIN to make contact with Air Traffic Control"

But Hey! Free software upgrades
 
Hachitori
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: robodog: The generals DO keep up with current events which is precisely why Boeing is getting all sorts of contacts right now, they're hemorrhaging money and on the edge of collapse. That's not good for American manufacturing base, it's not good because of the number of existing military programs they're involved in from jets to transport and refueling planes, to satellites and space launch. Basically the defense department and NASA have been shoveling money at Boeing as an unofficial bailout, and I'm sure plenty of folks will get cushy jobs as a thank you.

But i thought the US gov was not in the business of picking winners??


Boeing exports form a surprisingly big part of American export income.  Then there is the traditional take that in case of a war, you don't want to be dependent on foreign aircraft manufacturers, and that you want at least two choices in design competitions so that there is fresh thinking.  Finally, as in the case of General Motors, there are a lot of workers jobs  involved, especially when you start counting supplier and support jobs.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report