(NHK World (Japan))   Many elderly people in Japan turn to crime because prison life has community, health and eldercare support they just can't get living alone at home   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
thisispete
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Advice from experience :  Don't hire these people to knock over a bank for you.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whelp this thread never stood a chance.

/hari kari for one sir?
//third slashie died of self-inflicted wounds
 
janzee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Japan, 2019.

Government Lackey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No snark, that was just really a sad article. Also a wake up call for the rest of the world. Our aging population is getting serious and no country seems prepared for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Snitches get happi coats and moon cakes, apparently.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"You are the piece of me I wish I didn't need"

I'm guessing that a lot of lonely elderly people feel that with perfect clarity.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Government Lackey: No snark, that was just really a sad article. Also a wake up call for the rest of the world. Our aging population is getting serious and no country seems prepared for it.


The old people are the ones who have been running  the show.  Maybe they should have prepared for the completely foreseeable march of time.  Or did they think they were special and immune to time?
 
