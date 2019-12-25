 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLNS Lansing)   Not news: Flint residents told to not drink the water. New news: Bottled water. Fark: From FEMA   (wlns.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 12:07 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None of the water should be expired!

It always amuses me that water has an expiration date.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm ok with just drinking beer

/There's historical precedent
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: None of the water should be expired!

It always amuses me that water has an expiration date.


I've been told it's not the water, but the plastic bottle leaching stuff into the water.
At a certain point, it's gotten too much plasticizer into the contents.

My bets: No-Bid contract or lowest bidder (Flint water co) as sources.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heckuva job, Brownie!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Par for the course.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ironic tag missing?
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How about the cold cream?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: fusillade762: None of the water should be expired!

It always amuses me that water has an expiration date.

I've been told it's not the water, but the plastic bottle leaching stuff into the water.
At a certain point, it's gotten too much plasticizer into the contents.

My bets: No-Bid contract or lowest bidder (Flint water co) as sources.


A few months ago, I opened an old earthquake kit with a few boxes of "emergency water" that had been sitting around for over 10 years. When I dumped them down the drain, I got the distinct smell of water from a vinyl garden hose on a hot summer day.
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: fusillade762: None of the water should be expired!

It always amuses me that water has an expiration date.

I've been told it's not the water, but the plastic bottle leaching stuff into the water.
At a certain point, it's gotten too much plasticizer into the contents.

My bets: No-Bid contract or lowest bidder (Flint water co) as sources.


My guess is no-bid contract awarded to the brother-in-law of some FEMA official. Typical of GSA corruption.

The only way for anyone to be sure their drinking water is safe is to distill it themself, filters are bullshiat. Countertop distillation kit, 100$, worth it's weight in gold if you live somewhere with shiatty water. My local water ranks within the lowest-quality rating, so I take no chances.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report