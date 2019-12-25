 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Small Italian town lights up the world's largest Christmas tree ... for the 38th year in row   (odditycentral.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is great, I'm not keen on cutting down majestic old trees to use for short term decoration.

I've been to Gubbio many years ago, when I was in college for 2 semesters in Madrid we did a long weekend on the train and went to Gubbio.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gubbo here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gubbo there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Everywhere a Gubbo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report