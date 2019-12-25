 Skip to content
(NBC News)   US Military now telling soldiers not to use home DNA kits. Predictably, DNA testing companies are wringing their hands, telling everyone that their products are super safe, and they would never share your info. Fark really needs a "sigh" tag somedays   (nbcnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They don't want military personnel who have been deployed to take the tests and discover that their child who was born 9 months after they left isn't really theirs?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They don't want military personnel who have been deployed to take the tests and discover that their child who was born 9 months after they left isn't really theirs?


This Airman missed all five of his kids' conceptions

Senior Pentagon officials have told members of the Armed Forces to skip what may seem like the perfect holiday gift - an at-home DNA test.

Who the f*ck would think that it would make a perfect holiday gift?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They don't want military personnel who have been deployed to take the tests and discover that their child who was born 9 months after they left isn't really theirs?


This.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're giving them an encyclopedic amount of data, and they're only sending you about a page's worth of information. That page is the extent of their ability to interpret the data currently, but every month they can figure out more and more. And they still have all your data.

It isn't as though they're gonna delete it. Ever
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Schlubbe: You're giving them an encyclopedic amount of data, and they're only sending you about a page's worth of information. That page is the extent of their ability to interpret the data currently, but every month they can figure out more and more. And they still have all your data.

It isn't as though they're gonna delete it. Ever


This.

And they'll almost certainly roll over for law enforcement at the drop of a hat.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Schlubbe: You're giving them an encyclopedic amount of data, and they're only sending you about a page's worth of information. That page is the extent of their ability to interpret the data currently, but every month they can figure out more and more. And they still have all your data.

It isn't as though they're gonna delete it. Ever


And you pay to give them all that data to sell. And any cures / treatments they derive from your data? You can bet your ass you're not getting a penny in royalties and you'll be paying full-retail if you ever need it yourself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nobody should use home DNA kits. Nobody! Are you stupid?  Oh yeah, you are.

My (white) parents did a kit and my mom spent all of Thanksgiving gloating over how her in-laws (my cousins) weren't as Irish as they thought. I told her I took one and it said I was 50% African. She denied everything. My sister laughed. My father(?) is mostly deaf and didn't hear the conversation.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Russians can easily use this data to identify family members of key military personnel to bribe, extort, ask for a 'favor', blackmail, etc.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Russians can easily use this data to identify family members of key military personnel to bribe, extort, ask for a 'favor', blackmail, etc.


Username checks out.
 
zang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: You're giving them an encyclopedic amount of data, and they're only sending you about a page's worth of information. That page is the extent of their ability to interpret the data currently, but every month they can figure out more and more. And they still have all your data.

It isn't as though they're gonna delete it. Ever


Do they actually verify your identity when you do these tests or can you just sign up under a fake name and get the benefits without the exposure?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nobody should use home DNA kits. Nobody! Are you stupid?  Oh yeah, you are.

My (white) parents did a kit and my mom spent all of Thanksgiving gloating over how her in-laws (my cousins) weren't as Irish as they thought. I told her I took one and it said I was 50% African. She denied everything. My sister laughed. My father(?) is mostly deaf and didn't hear the conversation.


If you go back far enough, we are all 100% African.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: BizarreMan: They don't want military personnel who have been deployed to take the tests and discover that their child who was born 9 months after they left isn't really theirs?

This Airman missed all five of his kids' conceptions

Senior Pentagon officials have told members of the Armed Forces to skip what may seem like the perfect holiday gift - an at-home DNA test.

Who the f*ck would think that it would make a perfect holiday gift?


Occasionally, they run a sale. So, not only can you find out if you're a bastard, you can be a cheap one, too.
 
gimlet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone else your family will eventually take the test and blow your cover. Their commercials are insidious.
 
Dufus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nobody should use home DNA kits. Nobody! Are you stupid?  Oh yeah, you are.

My (white) parents did a kit and my mom spent all of Thanksgiving gloating over how her in-laws (my cousins) weren't as Irish as they thought. I told her I took one and it said I was 50% African. She denied everything. My sister laughed. My father(?) is mostly deaf and didn't hear the conversation.


Our family has always told how an ancestor from England and his two brothers came to America from England and he married a Choctaw woman. I have physical records on others that came from France, Scotland, Ireland, and Holland. My uncle actually visited with family he found in France.

Ancestry says I have no Native American and am mostly from Scandinavia. So I guess I'm supposed to be prone to pillaging. 🤷♂
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'd have to be crazy to give your real name to one of these outfits if you were getting a test done.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The biggest thing I fear is the !@#$!@# insurance companies getting ahold of my dna info. If the cops troll the database to catch a rapey fourth cousin, more power to 'em. I carry a smartphone - I have bigger dataleaks than my dna.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: They don't want military personnel who have been deployed to take the tests and discover that their child who was born 9 months after they left isn't really theirs?


No, it's about pushing to find the indomitability of the human spirit over what science tells you that you can do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
