 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   I see your dog chasing cat up tree with both getting stuck, and raise crews rescuing cat, owner from tree   (wcax.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Cat, Vermont, Chittenden County, Vermont, cat call, South Burlington, Vermont, stuck pets, American films, SOUTH BURLINGTON  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2019 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who then rescued the firefighters from the tree?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 for stuck pets because it can take up time and resources

.
Dear Officials,

If we say "Get our cat out of the tree, you'll get our cat out of the tree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So who then rescued the firefighters from the tree?


Ents.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So who then rescued the firefighters from the tree?


Gorillas.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So who then rescued the firefighters from the tree?


Based on my observations, you should put their favorite alcoholic beverage at the base of the tree and they'll come down on their own.
 
puffy999
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So who then rescued the firefighters from the tree?

Gorillas.


The good news is that they will just freeze to death in winter!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report