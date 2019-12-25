 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Strip clubs donating tents to homeless with their logo on it. Too bad they didn't donate all the clothes they didn't need   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nobody wants to see the homeless walking around in g-strings and glitter.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, the old "Tits for Tots" scam, eh?

/And the homeless
//and single mothers
////and everyone else
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A mother - who wished to remain anonymous - complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were 'immoral' and 'disgusting'

Lady, you live in Vegas.  "Immoral and disgusting" might as well be the city's official motto.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: A mother - who wished to remain anonymous - complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were 'immoral' and 'disgusting'

Lady, you live in Vegas.  "Immoral and disgusting" might as well be the city's official motto.


Immoral and disgusting is living in a country that generates billions and billions and billions of dollars and still can't house its homeless.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, subby. What are the homeless going to do with soiled thongs?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, the thought of homeless people walking around in 6" clear plastic stilettos gave me a chuckle
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Nobody wants to see the homeless walking around in g-strings and glitter.


I wouldn't complain if they smelled like cheap vanilla musk though.  Beats the normal fermented skin flakes and funk smell
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: A mother - who wished to remain anonymous - complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were 'immoral' and 'disgusting'

Lady, you live in Vegas.  "Immoral and disgusting" might as well be the city's official motto.


A mother, who isn't freezing on the farking street, complained about tent logos for people that had fark-all else for options?  "Ok I'm not gonna let you finish.  Shut the fark up."

/Beethoven is making jokes about her ass she's so damn tone deaf
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Ok, the thought of homeless people walking around in 6" clear plastic stilettos gave me a chuckle


It's been done -- Google "Leslie Cochran"
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I don't know, subby. What are the homeless going to do with soiled thongs?


It's not like they have dollar-bills to stuff into them.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see a company worried about their employees well-being. I mean free housing how much better can it get?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fusillade762: A mother - who wished to remain anonymous - complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were 'immoral' and 'disgusting'

Lady, you live in Vegas.  "Immoral and disgusting" might as well be the city's official motto.

A mother, who isn't freezing on the farking street, complained about tent logos for people that had fark-all else for options?  "Ok I'm not gonna let you finish.  Shut the fark up."

/Beethoven is making jokes about her ass she's so damn tone deaf


From the shrillness alone one can tell she goes around lording her "christianist values" over everybody else.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied


Came here to make one, but you got there before I did.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied


Kinda the point of strip clubs, y'know.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied


See, this is what happens when you allow Fark.com to become your personal erotica go-to website.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, for all in tents and porpoises, this thread is dildos.  On Christmas Night!

/Merry Christmas to all you farking Farkers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied


Let he who has never pitched a tent in a strip club cast the first ticket for public nuisance.

/better late than never?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied

Kinda the point of strip clubs, y'know.


Yeah, if you left satisfied they'd be brothels.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

qlenfg: TorpedoOrca: Ok, the thought of homeless people walking around in 6" clear plastic stilettos gave me a chuckle

It's been done -- Google "Leslie Cochran"


Yep.  Saw him in Austin and had no idea who he was.  Typical "mostly harmless and usually amusing" nutjob.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied


We took a pole, and decided against it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Talk about "Gift Horse"..........
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

M-G: elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied

Came here to make one, but you got there before I did.


Sounds like he came prematurely.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied

We took a pole, and decided against it.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jim Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

M-G: elkboy: Came here for a "pitching tents" reference... leaving unsatisfied

Came here to make one, but you got there before I did.


From the comments of the story, and I swear it wasn't me:


I went to that club and pitched my own tent
 
jsmilky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
saw pussy for the first time in my life, thanks to Deja Vu.
was kinda shocked it looked just like in the magazines.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jsmilky: saw pussy for the first time in my life, thanks to Deja Vu.
was kinda shocked it looked just like in the magazines.


Smelled different though.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The tents have the name of the strip club, sure, but they don't appear to have any pictures of performers, and the advertising level is so low key, it was probably so that the club could write the donation off as a business expense.  I kind of have to go with the clubs and say they were trying to do the right thing here.  I wouldn't put a family in the tents, but giving them to the right homeless people frees up other donated tents for others.

Also, if you live in Vegas, isn't the sewers the place to be?
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: qlenfg: TorpedoOrca: Ok, the thought of homeless people walking around in 6" clear plastic stilettos gave me a chuckle

It's been done -- Google "Leslie Cochran"

Yep.  Saw him in Austin and had no idea who he was.  Typical "mostly harmless and usually amusing" nutjob.


Seen him in person on 6th. He was....interesting
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The tents have the name of the strip club, sure, but they don't appear to have any pictures of performers, and the advertising level is so low key, it was probably so that the club could write the donation off as a business expense.  I kind of have to go with the clubs and say they were trying to do the right thing here.  I wouldn't put a family in the tents, but giving them to the right homeless people frees up other donated tents for others.

Also, if you live in Vegas, isn't the sewers the place to be?


Shiat a few years ago we'd walk down the strip and see how many prostitute playing cards we could collect. Did that during my bachelor party, but forgot to tell the wife about the game. She wondered why I had 200+ in my coat pocket.

That stopped when they passed the littering ordinance, but I still saw a few on the streets last time I was there.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fusillade762: A mother - who wished to remain anonymous - complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were 'immoral' and 'disgusting'

Lady, you live in Vegas.  "Immoral and disgusting" might as well be the city's official motto.

A mother, who isn't freezing on the farking street, complained about tent logos for people that had fark-all else for options?  "Ok I'm not gonna let you finish.  Shut the fark up."

/Beethoven is making jokes about her ass she's so damn tone deaf

From the shrillness alone one can tell she goes around lording her "christianist values" over everybody else.


I fear for the poor assistant manager of the barista who underfoams her doubled decaf low fat peppermint mochaccino.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: I don't know, subby. What are the homeless going to do with soiled thongs?


Floss?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jsmilky: saw pussy for the first time in my life, thanks to Deja Vu.
was kinda shocked it looked just like in the magazines.


Deja Vu, a feeling of having experienced a similar situation.

You came out of one.
 
Report