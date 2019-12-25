 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Looks like US troops are heading back to Syria   (nbcnews.com) divider line
34
1196 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2019 at 7:25 PM (1 hour ago)



phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This thread should be some fine head-asplodin' fun.

In the end, it's Russia's doing, right?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump lied about pulling out.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck the Kurds, save the oil.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must feel really stupid to be a soldier these days.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: F*ck the Kurds, save the oil.


We need a sad, so instead you get a smart.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brooklyn Bridge - What A Surprise
Youtube T85nVCOrT40
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

optikeye: Trump lied about pulling out.


She didn't notice him putting it in either.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Too bad we don't have any allies over there to help out.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: Trump lied about pulling out.


That's what Ivanka said!
 
groppet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do you think the Russians will give our bases back?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: [Fark user image 425x269]


Syria, not Libya.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groppet: Do you think the Russians will give our bases back?


No, they'd like us to build another one for them.
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump ain't right, but good luck to Assad here. The US massacred the last group of Russians and Syrians who tried some shiat. His army can't do squat about it.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: Trump lied about pulling out.


So you're pregnant? You did watch out for your cornhole, didn't you?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: [Fark user image image 425x269]


It's no wonder that Bill farks the maid. Egads.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just read the other day, on an energy site, how the Russians are moving on Syria's oil & gas. I'm sure Iran has some bodies there, and if Iran is there, China isn't too far behind. They'd be more hands off but still involved, likely with tech. It's still surprising to some that Iran and China have multi hundred billion dollar oil deals, including allowance for Chinese security at *all* Iranian oil developments. That's one reason why the Sauds haven't really done shiat, or the US, and why we've focused on causing internal instability instead (see Iran drama).

Just another day in the neighborhood. *Snorts oyal*
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just leave. If we stay were wrong, if we leave were wrong.   We arent keeping anything from there.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Just leave. If we stay were wrong, if we leave were wrong.   We arent keeping anything from there.


Prius owner-like typing detected...
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Vtimlin: Just leave. If we stay were wrong, if we leave were wrong.   We arent keeping anything from there.

Prius owner-like typing detected...


Yeah. probably eats quiche and wears Birkenstocks too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Trump ain't right, but good luck to Assad here. The US massacred the last group of Russians and Syrians who tried some shiat. His army can't do squat about it.


Under the courageous and brilliant leadership of President* Bone Spurs, we will win in a cakewalk.
We'll be greeted as liberators.
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're out and now we're back in? I wish Putin would make up his mind already.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure if he's doing the right thing anymore. I'm just sure he's doing it the wrong way for the wrong reasons.

Weather it's the right thing probably boils down to some details he's ignorant of.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: We're out and now we're back in? I wish Putin would make up his mind already.


First he's Putin it in, then he's takin it out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Looks like US troops are heading back to Syria"

Why? Do the Russians want us to build them some more bases?
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Surely Comrade Tulsi will immediately condemn this warmongering acts, right? RIGHT?
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*these
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See, this is why people need to comprehend not just that we are there, but why we are there. It doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's all well and good to say "o, we shouldn't have been there in the first place," as if that makes all the problems magically disappear; but the problem is, we aren't there because Trump put us there, or Obama put us there, or Bush, or Clinton.

We have a presence in the Middle East because of a complex US policy that goes back to the end of World War II and involves treaties and mutual support agreements with not only NATO but a dozen other nations. Syria is a critical hot point not only because of "the oil" but because of the policies and alliances of that nation. Yes, the Assad regimes have been brutal, but their Alawite Islam religion is the most tolerant and modern of the branches of Islam, and until recently, the Assads have been used to broker peace among the more intolerant Shi'a and Sunni nations.

Syria's position as a buffer between Turkey (Europe) and the rest of the Middle East cannot be overstated; a stable Syria keeps terrorists and insurgents out of Europe. So America has had a very delicate relationship with Syria, on the one hand denouncing their awful human rights and civil rights record; but on the other, needing and encouraging reform without overthrow because of the wide support that Assad has in his country.

Sure, you can say "Meh, not our problem," but that ignores what will happen if Turkey controls the entire eastern end of the Mediterranean and keeps sucking up to Russia; losing ports and airspace in the Middle East will be a big problem very quickly; so will the effects of piracy as unrest spreads south and into the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.

People need to stop thinking of each incident as an isolated event, separate from every other event. There's a reason we're in the Middle East and can't leave, and it didn't start with Bush and it won't end with Trump.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Surely Comrade Tulsi will immediately condemn this warmongering acts, right? RIGHT?


I don't know. I only know that her porn name should be "Tulsa Scabbard".
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awww, poor wittle Rooskies can't handle it on their own?
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Awww, poor wittle Rooskies can't handle it on their own?


Vladimir never has to be alone, as long as he has true love.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: Surely Comrade Tulsi will immediately condemn this warmongering acts, right? RIGHT?


She's not sure yet, but she's being briefed on the situation at Present.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: We're out and now we're back in?


Fark user imageView Full Size

And Trump worked with the mob. Study it out.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
