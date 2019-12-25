 Skip to content
(MacRumors)   Twitter bans the use of animated PNG files after folks decide to commentate Epilepsy Awareness Month with rapidly flashing images   (macrumors.com) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.


Settle down Drew
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.


You'll get used to it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are such farking assholes.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.


I believe that's set up for gifs, but not this png format, which also allows multiple images to be posted.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is a good way to test if you're prone to seizures...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news: People suck
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I am bored already...
//two lego sets assembled so far...
///send help or booze
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for chuckling at the first paragraph.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know animates PNGs were a thing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
attackers targeted the Epilepsy Foundation's Twitter account using images that could potentially causes seizures in photo-sensitive individuals.

We're gonna need a bigger hell.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god for autoplay.

Hmmm.....
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads headline*
Window please.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: [Fark user image image 500x888]

/yes, I am bored already...
//two lego sets assembled so far...
///send help or booze


If you're not smart enough to stock up on booze before the holiday? That's your fault.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epilepsy Research Center | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 0qJ-YQs9Pro
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good start, I guess, but they really need to come up with something that takes out ALL Twitter users.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.


Well, according to the tweet from Twitter Support right in the article, they're fixing the bug so the ban isn't going to last very long and may have already been lifted.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I didn't know animates PNGs were a thing.


There was an animated format called MNG back when GIFs were still encumbered by patents but it never caught on. I don't know if that's what they are talking about or if there is something new.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find the concept of flashing image on an epilepsy org's twitter feed funny as all hell but actually doing it?  Too many assholes in this world.
 
Bslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
ALL GLORY!!!
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
At least they still allow Russians to destabilize democracy though.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.

Well, according to the tweet from Twitter Support right in the article, they're fixing the bug so the ban isn't going to last very long and may have already been lifted.


This must have been specifically a png thing. I turned off auto play some time ago. I don't remember where it is in the settings but it stops gifs and videos from auto playing. Trolls must have been using pngs to get around that.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I find the concept of flashing image on an epilepsy org's twitter feed funny as all hell but actually doing it?  Too many assholes in this world.


I find the concept of making anybody who looks at Twitter, whether they are epileptic or not, go into some kind of twitchy state to be be a worthwhile endeavor.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is everyone having issues with animated images all of a sudden?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering the twitter ceo is a nazi POS, its a surprise he does this and doesnt say : big deal epileptic people... if you have that maybe you should get out of the gene pool uh
 
DrWhy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jerks.
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mantour: CipollinaFan: Instead of banning them altogether, maybe they should allow them but make it so you have to click on them to get them to play.

You'll get used to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could slashing images not be blocked with a browser plugin?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I find the concept of flashing image on an epilepsy org's twitter feed funny as all hell but actually doing it?  Too many assholes in this world.


Yep.  It's hilarious.  Just as funny as the idea of stealing on old lady's walker while she's in the middle of crossing the street.  A laugh riot.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Why is everyone having issues with animated images all of a sudden?


You know how it seems like everyone claims to have trypophobia when certain pictures are posted?

I figure it's like that.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

orbister: Could slashing images not be blocked with a browser plugin?


Are you taking the piss?

;D
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
after a friend of mine saw a warning on a game about seizures, i said...
i would rather have a kid have a seizure on the floor playing a game than behind the wheel of a car.
she gave him the game, no seizure.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Why is everyone having issues with animated images all of a sudden?


All of a sudden?  This has been a thing for at least a decade.  Full disclosure, daughter-in-law has epilepsy.

Though, this sounds like Twitter was targeted in the past week by dickhead trolls did it again, deliberately, for the "lulz".  As they have done in the past.
 
Shub-Niggurath's Supernumerary Tentacle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The stupid thing here is that the PNG file format (nor flash nor gif nor anything else) isn't the problem - the problem exists solely at the desktop/device, where the renderer decides whether and how to display the file. I can safely blame, for example, a browser that fails to not animate stuff after I've checked the "don't animate stuff" box. (Actually I blame the cargo cult programmers that glue up some libraries without understanding how they work, but that's a long rant for another time.)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Franky, I'm somewhat amazed there hasn't been a group of Internet vigilantes that track down and murder trolls. Merry Christmas, everybody!
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got to hand it to the people posting flashing images to epileptic people. It would be pretty hard to demonstrate criminal intent any more obviously.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's a good start, I guess, but they really need to come up with something that takes out ALL Twitter users.


Yoda Baby's face photoshopped onto a Trump body?
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See, if Twitter just handed out free marijuana, this wouldn't be a problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My sister has epilepsy. Seizures can kill.

Purposely inducing seizures in people with epilepsy "for giggles" is like depriving a diabetic of insulin and laughing at them.

There's nothing remotely funny about seizures. They are terrifying to watch, much less experience for yourself.

Anyone who thinks making people have seizures is funny in any way can get f*cked, and then get help.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I didn't know animates PNGs were a thing.

There was an animated format called MNG back when GIFs were still encumbered by patents but it never caught on. I don't know if that's what they are talking about or if there is something new.


PNG was released 23 years ago. It was designed to replace GIF.
It has better compression, supposed to be lossless, greater color depth, etc.
It supports animation.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just tried previewing an animated PNG here at FARK. Whatever the uploader did to the file, it only showed the first frame.

Twitter could just as easily have done this, right?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: See, if Twitter just handed out free marijuana, this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 720x455]


Shouldn't people be smoking it with JPEGs? The acronym stands for Joint Photographic Experts Group.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: My sister has epilepsy. Seizures can kill.

Purposely inducing seizures in people with epilepsy "for giggles" is like depriving a diabetic of insulin and laughing at them.

There's nothing remotely funny about seizures. They are terrifying to watch, much less experience for yourself.

Anyone who thinks making people have seizures is funny in any way can get f*cked, and then get help.


I have non-epileptic seizures that I take medication twice a day to prevent, and the last one I had (after I had run out of medication because the pharmacies were having problems getting it back in stock) caused me to bounce my head off the concrete floor at work, which resulted in a brain hemorrhage. That was not a fun week for me. Anyone who deliberately attempts to induce seizures in people who have epilepsy need to find out what it is like to have a seizure themselves. I can assure you that it is not pleasant.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DrWhy: NotThatGuyAgain: I find the concept of flashing image on an epilepsy org's twitter feed funny as all hell but actually doing it?  Too many assholes in this world.

Yep.  It's hilarious.  Just as funny as the idea of stealing on old lady's walker while she's in the middle of crossing the street.  A laugh riot.


Drunk Romanians Swinging Old Lady Around
Youtube IIJMmVy8438
 
drxym
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Ivo Shandor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I didn't know animates PNGs were a thing.

There was an animated format called MNG back when GIFs were still encumbered by patents but it never caught on. I don't know if that's what they are talking about or if there is something new.

PNG was released 23 years ago. It was designed to replace GIF.
It has better compression, supposed to be lossless, greater color depth, etc.
It supports animation.


PNG didn't support animation, MNG did which is an extension of the format. Anyhoo, MNG died on its ass so most people would assume animated images are GIFs and are probably surprised that Twitter supports anything else.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DrWhy: NotThatGuyAgain: I find the concept of flashing image on an epilepsy org's twitter feed funny as all hell but actually doing it?  Too many assholes in this world.

Yep.  It's hilarious.  Just as funny as the idea of stealing on old lady's walker while she's in the middle of crossing the street.  A laugh riot.


Meh, I have what most would consider severe epilepsy.  I lol'd.  Flashing lights aren't my trigger.  I feel awful for those that do have that trigger because flashing lights are farking everywhere.  Not just twitter feeds.
 
Millennium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better idea: permaban epilepsy-animation uploaders on first offense. If a second offense can be determiner, dox and shame.
 
