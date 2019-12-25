 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   American Airlines CEO: Adding more seats and shrinking passenger space has been a great success. Actual AA passengers: We disagree   (viewfromthewing.com) divider line
    US Airways, Airline, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Boeing 737, American Airlines President Robert Isom, bathroom stuff, US Airways management  
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only reason I continue to earn AA miles is so I can redeem them for J seats on One World partners. Otherwise, it's Alaska Air all the way.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Only reason I continue to earn AA miles is so I can redeem them for J seats on One World partners. Otherwise, it's Alaska Air all the way.


Meaning: earn AA miles via credit card spend. Typos suck.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pilots union should change how they're paid to a price per soul on board vs. hours in the air.  More passengers means more risk means more money
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew in one of these to Miami this month.

You don't really miss the seat cushion -it didn't do any good before - and cutting recline is fine.

But having the feeling that the seat in front is about to touch your nose is disconcerting. And balancing a drink on the ruler-wide tray is silly.

Needless to say sliding the avg American fata$$ into and out of the seat in an emergency will mean everyone dies.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vehemently.

But hey, they can now charge you an extra $89 to "upgrade" into the also-too-small-seats three rows ahead!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Needless to say sliding the avg American fata$$ into and out of the seat in an emergency will mean everyone dies.


I would love to see tests on how quickly passengers are able to evacuate from the planes with reduced per passenger space.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember when businesses were about giving customers the most they could for their money?  Now it's how much can they get from the customer for a little as possible.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Project Oasis

Did you think naming it that would make everyone ignore the fact that your airline is screwing them in yet another way? Your PR/Marketing teams must have really researched that one
 
litespeed74
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Having worked for a few large companies...I saw a trend that I think explains BS like this.
Many times we as managers, Directors, etc.. were told to munge data to make everything look 'good'. Don't share any bad news with upper management, vp's etc...., change spreadsheets to make things look like they are going really well...
I think someone shared this 'great success' with the AA CEO.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: wejash: Needless to say sliding the avg American fata$$ into and out of the seat in an emergency will mean everyone dies.

I would love to see tests on how quickly passengers are able to evacuate from the planes with reduced per passenger space.


Why?  Ones who evacuate might demand their money back, or sue.  Better for stockholder value that they burn up - plus their relatives can be charged for destruction of company property and removal fees.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember back in the 90's when airlines were bragging about removing seats to give passengers more space?  That was nice.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Less legroom and less underseat storage space in first class, harder seats with less padding, and the elimination of the cabin divider between first and coach.

OK now I'm pissed
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I started pounding out a long rant about these bastards, but decided to summarize:

Fark these bastids
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zepillin: Less legroom and less underseat storage space in first class, harder seats with less padding, and the elimination of the cabin divider between first and coach.

OK now I'm pissed


And the only entertainment is via the onboard wifi system. Better hope that is working. A couple days ago we almost did a 6 hour flight with that system not working. Along with 1 of the bathrooms out of service. Luckily, something else broke and they switched airplanes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Remember when businesses were about giving customers the most they could for their money?  Now it's how much can they get from the customer for a little as possible.


Actually, no, I don't remember that at all. Ever.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: zepillin: Less legroom and less underseat storage space in first class, harder seats with less padding, and the elimination of the cabin divider between first and coach.

OK now I'm pissed

And the only entertainment is via the onboard wifi system. Better hope that is working. A couple days ago we almost did a 6 hour flight with that system not working. Along with 1 of the bathrooms out of service. Luckily, something else broke and they switched airplanes.


Oh, and the back 2 bathrooms are much smaller than in the old interiors
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. I literally just got an email from American Airlines asking me to take a customer satisfaction survey.
Let's see... sitting on the tarmac for AN HOUR before reaching the gate was the best!
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
a new cabin interior with the 737 MAX

Hey now, it's not like their passengers will return and be able to complain.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who cares what a bunch of recovering alcoholics have to say?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still waiting for them to just rip out the seats, and stuff everybody into amazon shipping boxes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I've flown American Airlines, I've regretted it. I took it three times between Seattle and DFW. 1. Lost luggage. On a direct flight! W T F. 2. Sat on the tarmac for 40 minutes. 3. Flight was delayed delayed delayed delayed delayed canceled.

It's one of the most poorly run airlines I've had the displeasure of flying with.

Today is Delta. Maybe I'll have some terrible stories to tell about it. So far I've been bumped to Premium Economy, so things to complain about is nothing at this point.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All of this is part of the reason that I never fly AA by choice. They are the worst US airline by far.

/Except maybe Spirit.
//They're really awful.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Still waiting for them to just rip out the seats, and stuff everybody into amazon shipping boxes.


If I can lie down, I would be ok with that. Just did 12 hours all cramped up in a seat too small. In the middle. No room to move, eat, etc. I farted a lot.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wejash: I flew in one of these to Miami this month.

You don't really miss the seat cushion -it didn't do any good before - and cutting recline is fine.

But having the feeling that the seat in front is about to touch your nose is disconcerting. And balancing a drink on the ruler-wide tray is silly.

Needless to say sliding the avg American fata$$ into and out of the seat in an emergency will mean everyone dies.


That's my concern with the new planes. How can people get out in an emergency with these super tight seats? Bottom line is they can't.  Why this is allowed I don't know. I'm assuming it's about the money. It always is.
 
Geralt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do people pay more for AA, United, etc. if you are just going to be as miserable as someone who flys Frontier or Spirit?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Success can be subjectively evaluated by anyone affected by its outcome?  Imagine that.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess there's no chance of joining the mile high group in those bathrooms with my fata$$ girlfriend.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Remember when businesses were about giving customers the most they could for their money?  Now it's how much can they get from the customer for a little as possible.


Business used to be about providing a product or service and making profit along the way. Now profit is all that matters and the product is an inconsequential nuisance that they have to put up with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

We can get more people on a plane than that.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a tall American:
Sky host/ess to the passenger seated in front of me: "I'm sorry your seat won't recline any further.  That's as far as the cartilage will compress in the knees of the gentleman seated behind you."
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as people continue to buy the cheapest ticket on the eBay-for-seats (lOrbitz, Expedia, etc.), the Airlines will continue to play this game.  You'll continue to get less space, less comfort, and overall lower levels of service.  Passengers, of course, do the same - they'll inconvenience everyone around them to cram a bag the size of R2-D2 in the overhead bins to save a few bucks at the baggage claim.

I'll be sticking with southwest... it's efficient, the seats are generally comfortable, the staff is pleasant, and without listing seats on the lowest common denominator ticket markets, there are fewer confused occasional fliers gumming up the works. Go through the TSA-Pre lines and you almost don't  have to deal with them at all.

/there's always some old lady on the legacy airlines who thinks Because I'm tall, I'm going to be her farking baggage handler,  no cheapskate, pay the baggage fees or handle it yourself. If you can't afford the baggage fees, take a Greyhound.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But a new rule could mean bigger bathrooms on some airplanes.
In other words, don't hold your breath.

https://thepointsguy.com/news/new-rul​e​-could-mean-bigger-bathrooms-on-some-a​irplanes/
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cakeman: I guess there's no chance of joining the mile high group in those bathrooms with my fata$$ girlfriend.


With these new bathrooms there isn't even a chance of joining the half mile high club on your own.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am not a large individual and I am flummoxed by how large people manage on AA.  Fitting in the bathroom to relieve oneself must be like trying to squeeze between a rock and a hard place.  For the morbidly obese, I don't even want to know what their experience in the bathroom is like.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The seats are getting smaller...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: As long as people continue to buy the cheapest ticket on the eBay-for-seats (lOrbitz, Expedia, etc.), the Airlines will continue to play this game.  You'll continue to get less space, less comfort, and overall lower levels of service.  Passengers, of course, do the same - they'll inconvenience everyone around them to cram a bag the size of R2-D2 in the overhead bins to save a few bucks at the baggage claim.


This is the problem.  People have choices, and most people always choose the cheapest ticket.  If people were buying based on comfort, airlines would offer comfort.  Instead, since people buy only on ticket price, airlines find ways to get more people on planes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gergesa: I am not a large individual and I am flummoxed by how large people manage on AA.  Fitting in the bathroom to relieve oneself must be like trying to squeeze between a rock and a hard place.  For the morbidly obese, I don't even want to know what their experience in the bathroom is like.


Depends...
 
Emposter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: [C]ustomer feedback, there are some changes we're going to be making around the first class cabin, but in the coach cabin...those have been met with a lot of nice response from our customers and one that we view as a real success.

Customers have responded positively to less space and comfort?  Are we not even bothering to make lies moderately plausible any more?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Who cares what a bunch of recovering alcoholics have to say?


"Five dollars for a lukewarm Budweiser? Glad I switched to crack."
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah, it's the comparison-shopping website's fault.

(surejan)
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We could do something insane like not ride on their planes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm 6'2" and have bone spurs in my knees (real ones unlike our fearless leader) so I always have to pay extra for the "premium economy" seats to avoid being in excruciating pain having my knees being jammed into the seat in front of me. Now the article says they are even making that seat pitch smaller. Great.

I'm taking a long flight to South Africa next month and had to pay $627.46 for a few inches extra legroom on the four flights, two there and two back. Ridiculous but I have no choice. It's either pay that fee or be in extreme pain the whole flight. I can't even kneel without my knees hurting, no way I can have them squished against the seat in front of me for 19 hours each way. I know the US Government (run by Republicans) won't do anything about this shrinking seat pitch issue, but you would think other more liberal governments around the world would. Then again, their leaders all probably fly first class too, so don't give a f*ck about the peons in the back.
 
zjoik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Remember when businesses were about giving customers the most they could for their money?


No
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I started pounding out a long rant about these bastards, but decided to summarize:

Fark these bastids


And we're through here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy McClure: Izunbacol: As long as people continue to buy the cheapest ticket on the eBay-for-seats (lOrbitz, Expedia, etc.), the Airlines will continue to play this game.  You'll continue to get less space, less comfort, and overall lower levels of service.  Passengers, of course, do the same - they'll inconvenience everyone around them to cram a bag the size of R2-D2 in the overhead bins to save a few bucks at the baggage claim.

This is the problem.  People have choices, and most people always choose the cheapest ticket.  If people were buying based on comfort, airlines would offer comfort.  Instead, since people buy only on ticket price, airlines find ways to get more people on planes.


When the cost for a premium seat is twice the cost of a cattle class ticket, people don't really have the choice you're suggesting. And if the entire industry has moved to smaller seats, then there isn't even competition to provide these seats that a consumer can choose between.
 
