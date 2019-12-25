 Skip to content
(WTOP)   It's all fun and games until you puncture someone's spleen   (wtop.com)
25
    Virginia, Terrell Carter, 9-year-old girl, Virginia Commonwealth University, Apollo Machail Jenkins  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was good to vent those things.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I feed on spleens."
-The Knight in the Picture

From Great Destiny Man
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna shoot your eye out.

//drink your Ovaltine
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then it's a sport?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carter faces charges of attempted second degree murder and malicious wounding, while Jenkins faces charges for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.


These two have some major exspleening to do...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Carter faces charges of attempted second degree murder and malicious wounding, while Jenkins faces charges for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.


These two have some major exspleening to do...


Sounds like they already ex-spleened their fair share.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spleens always remind me of Shakespeare.

img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'll shoot your eye spleen out!
 
Victoly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ow, my spleen
 
Dimensio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fun doesn't begin until you've punctured someone's spleen!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dimensio: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


It was a bb gun, not regulated anywhere....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the hell pellet gun were they using!?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I assumed from the headline this was roughhousing causing a rupture or someone falling on deer antlers or something. Not two teens almost kill a 9 year old girl with a pellet gun designed by Browning himself.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dimensio: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


England had over 700 murders last year, most of which were from stabbings. So with no due respect, if some asshole comes at me with a knife, I will be happy to use my Sig on him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dimensio: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Pellet guns are covered under the 2nd amendment now?  They aren't regulated by the feds at all.  They're barely regulated by any state, and that's because unless it's an eye hit or a seriously weird circumstances, this shiat doesn't happen.  I'm gonna guess they shoved it right up and fired a contact shot with a high power pellet gun, which is about what it would take to penetrate any significant distance through anybody.  You could have done a better job with a knife FFS.  I'm not even saying your basic statement is wrong - but conflating commercial air and pellet guns with actual firearms is farking stupid.  You need to hit somewhere incredibly vulnerable, or get so close it wouldn't even matter what you're using anymore.  You hear about people getting lethal injuries from pellet guns all the time?  No?  There's a reason for that.

/some exceptions for old military air guns, but those can reach pressures commercial moderns aren't gonna
//and use .45-ish sized rounds, which is a wee bit different than a pellet
///plus you have to be one hell of a weird antiquarian with money to even get your paws on one
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the day, late 60s, everyone wore a jacket, and head shots were not allowed. Most of us, shot for the legs, as that is where it seemed to hurt the most. And no one ever went to the hospital except if you shot out someone's window and mom beat your ass.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: What the hell pellet gun were they using!?


plenty are powerful enough if you are close enough. There was actually a child (I think 11 or so) killed a few years ago by a BB from a multi-pump BB gun. It actually was able to penetrate his skull (temporal bone area if I remember correctly).
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dimensio: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Pellet guns are covered under the 2nd amendment now?  They aren't regulated by the feds at all.  They're barely regulated by any state, and that's because unless it's an eye hit or a seriously weird circumstances, this shiat doesn't happen.  I'm gonna guess they shoved it right up and fired a contact shot with a high power pellet gun, which is about what it would take to penetrate any significant distance through anybody.  You could have done a better job with a knife FFS.  I'm not even saying your basic statement is wrong - but conflating commercial air and pellet guns with actual firearms is farking stupid.  You need to hit somewhere incredibly vulnerable, or get so close it wouldn't even matter what you're using anymore.  You hear about people getting lethal injuries from pellet guns all the time?  No?  There's a reason for that.

/some exceptions for old military air guns, but those can reach pressures commercial moderns aren't gonna
//and use .45-ish sized rounds, which is a wee bit different than a pellet
///plus you have to be one hell of a weird antiquarian with money to even get your paws on one


They're regulated to varying extents by 23 states.  NJ and another consider them them to be firearms so be it a deer rifle or an air rifle they're treated the same.

TFA doesn't mention calibre but .22cal airguns have been around forever and have been long used for hunting small game.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dimensio: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Pellet guns are covered under the 2nd amendment now?  They aren't regulated by the feds at all.  They're barely regulated by any state, and that's because unless it's an eye hit or a seriously weird circumstances, this shiat doesn't happen.  I'm gonna guess they shoved it right up and fired a contact shot with a high power pellet gun, which is about what it would take to penetrate any significant distance through anybody.  You could have done a better job with a knife FFS.  I'm not even saying your basic statement is wrong - but conflating commercial air and pellet guns with actual firearms is farking stupid.  You need to hit somewhere incredibly vulnerable, or get so close it wouldn't even matter what you're using anymore.  You hear about people getting lethal injuries from pellet guns all the time?  No?  There's a reason for that.

/some exceptions for old military air guns, but those can reach pressures commercial moderns aren't gonna
//and use .45-ish sized rounds, which is a wee bit different than a pellet
///plus you have to be one hell of a weird antiquarian with money to even get your paws on one


If it was a regular BB/pellet gun it would have had to be fairly close up to injure - but maybe they got her in the right spot. Maybe she was already missing a rib or something or it happened to slip between her ribs.

The Benjamin Marauder is arguably getting into firearms territory but AFAIK isn't covered as an actual firearm because it uses compressed air. This is probably going to be a new area of firearms that will become more popular soon as regulation increases on the normal ones.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: leeksfromchichis: What the hell pellet gun were they using!?

plenty are powerful enough if you are close enough. There was actually a child (I think 11 or so) killed a few years ago by a BB from a multi-pump BB gun. It actually was able to penetrate his skull (temporal bone area if I remember correctly).


Plenty are powerful at range as well airguns are available in a huge range of velocities.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: leeksfromchichis: What the hell pellet gun were they using!?

plenty are powerful enough if you are close enough. There was actually a child (I think 11 or so) killed a few years ago by a BB from a multi-pump BB gun. It actually was able to penetrate his skull (temporal bone area if I remember correctly).


They might have been using pellets like these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
csb:

When I was in high school I and some friends were meeting another friend in an undeveloped desert-ish area between neighborhoods.  Friend was some distance away from us and shot a bb gun that we didn't know he was bringing.  I lowered myself to the ground and a bb got me square in the forehead.
I had to go home in order to get it out.
/good times
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quick!  Has anyone mentioned the proximity requirement in relation to the odds of penetration yet!!?!?!🤣
 
Loki009
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: What the hell pellet gun were they using!?


Some of the higher powered ones are basically air powered .22s
 
