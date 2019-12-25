 Skip to content
(Rare.us)   FARK mascot woke up with the hangry munchies in New York City   (rare.us) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA is from August. I doubt New York's latest cabal of aggressive panhandlers has been made to behave, though.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get a Jack Russell terrier. Take it for a walk in the park. Boom, fewer squirrels.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. that was the worst link in a long time. thanks for the commercial bombadier, subby. ad blocker? even better if you want to see nothing at all on every link.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You give them our crappy, chemical-filled food and it will drive them literally insane and make them incapable of finding food for themselves.

That's why you only feed them organic non-gmo no chemical gluten free food.

Also, I think the ad I received on the page might help:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hell
Youtube iLYB9pvww2M
 
