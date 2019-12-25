 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Tag is used correctly, for once   (abc7ny.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not ironic. It's happenstance.

A fire station caught fire. There's nothing ironic about that, it happens.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony would be if the station caught fire because the firefighters left a burning candle while away taking training on how to prevent fires.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like subbie has plenty of spoons while just needing a fork for that headline
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guess the code didn't call for sprinklers in that building

/Oops
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was Chet Elderson and that got-dang Alamo beer sign, wasn't it?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No one was in the firehouse at the time

Had someone been in the firehouse at the time, maybe they could have tried to put out the fire.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some "Roxanne" gifs are needed...
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Look, the firemen. There's going to be a fire."
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one was in the firehouse at the time

What's that all about?

No one heard the smoke alarm.
What if there was a fire somewhere else?
What if there was a fire THERE?
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: That's not ironic. It's happenstance.

A fire station caught fire. There's nothing ironic about that, it happens.


It's Godwink.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alanis Morissette - Ironic (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube Jne9t8sHpUc

Just like the song.
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 218x276]


That's not ironic either.

/also presumptuous
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess the men and women at the other firehouses use this as ammo to throw shade when there is a gathering of the hoses.

"Heard you guys saved another chimney yesterday"
"Yeah, we did.  Then we went back to our firehouse that is NOT a burned out shell".
*sad face*
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: No one was in the firehouse at the time

Had someone been in the firehouse at the time, maybe they could have tried to put out the fire.


B-b-b-but we don't have the budget for manning all our firehouses!!
 
Nightshade50
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DannyBrandt: Irony would be if the station caught fire because the firefighters left a burning candle while away taking training on how to prevent fires.


With Smokey the Bear as the trainer.
 
