♬ Under the sea, Under the sea / Strip-mining's better, Down where it's wetter, Take it from me / Up on the shore they work all day, Monitored by the EPA / While we be sailing, Dump toxic tailings, Under the sea ♬
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The important question is whether the USA has any rare minerals.  Because China is going to fark us and before China came online there were only a few/couple rare earth mines.  I guess it could go like the oil reserves did where they keep adding more..
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline, subby.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Knight without armor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  


R.I.P. Sebastian Cabot
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad to have seen the golden age of the world, sorry you youngins will never get to experience it.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: The important question is whether the USA has any rare minerals.  Because China is going to fark us and before China came online there were only a few/couple rare earth mines.  I guess it could go like the oil reserves did where they keep adding more..


Rare earths aren't actually all that rare.

Just dangerous to mine.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ski9600: The important question is whether the USA has any rare minerals.  Because China is going to fark us and before China came online there were only a few/couple rare earth mines.  I guess it could go like the oil reserves did where they keep adding more..


Rare is the term we used when we didn't realize how abundant they really were.  The issue is mining them is a toxic horror show and most countries at least pay lip service to the notion of protecting the environment; China doesn't care.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ski9600: The important question is whether the USA has any rare minerals.  Because China is going to fark us and before China came online there were only a few/couple rare earth mines.  I guess it could go like the oil reserves did where they keep adding more..



 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice 'line, subster.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No real regulations or guidelines? What could possibly go wrong? Who are we kidding here- China's a freaking monster who doesn't give a shiat about the environment or its own people (or anyone, for that matter), so no doubt they're already making a mess of it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

 
NINEv2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: ski9600: The important question is whether the USA has any rare minerals.  Because China is going to fark us and before China came online there were only a few/couple rare earth mines.  I guess it could go like the oil reserves did where they keep adding more..

Rare earths aren't actually all that rare.

Just dangerous to mine.


They are mined with the same methods as anything else. They are however difficult and expensive to process.
 
LewDux
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Talk about dump idea
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are really going to make this rock into an unlivable hellscape. We deserve to be wiped from existence.
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Nice 'line, subster.




very topical
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Ships above will draw thousands of pounds of sediment through a hose to the surface, remove the metallic objects, known as polymetallic nodules, and then flush the rest back into the water. Some of that slurry will contain toxins such as mercury and lead, which could poison the surrounding ocean for hundreds of miles. The rest will drift in the current until it settles in nearby ecosystems. An early study by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences predicted that each mining ship will release about 2 million cubic feet of discharge every day, enough to fill a freight train that is 16 miles long. The authors called this "a conservative estimate,"

Yup, say good bye to what's left of the planet.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: [upload.wikimedia.org image 274x362]


And do share with the class what undersea mining has to do with a fictional virus from space
 
TOPBUN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Headline of the year for me.
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: very topical


Men at Work - Action, Comedy, Crime | Full Length Movie | Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez
Youtube qJ6s9-6aKKk
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Undersea mining should not be allowed at all.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That sounds horrific.
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP Rare Earth


 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We are farked, aren't we?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Excellent headline, subby.


One of the few times I've seen a headline actually match the metre of a song.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: No real regulations or guidelines? What could possibly go wrong? Who are we kidding here- China's a freaking monster who doesn't give a shiat about the environment or its own people (or anyone, for that matter), so no doubt they're already making a mess of it.


It ain't just them.

My company just got a bid request for deep AUV survey work in the US sections of the CCZ Zone last Wednesday. Looking for Manganese. So this article is hitting dead bullseye with me today.

/(._.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  


Great till you dig up something you shouldn't
 
Johnny_Canuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: We are farked, aren't we?


Yep
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wendigogo: No real regulations or guidelines? What could possibly go wrong? Who are we kidding here- China's a freaking monster who doesn't give a shiat about the environment or its own people (or anyone, for that matter), so no doubt they're already making a mess of it.

It ain't just them.

My company just got a bid request for deep AUV survey work in the US sections of the CCZ Zone last Wednesday. Looking for Manganese. So this article is hitting dead bullseye with me today.

/(._.)


You're right. It looks like a free for all for a lot of companies/countries. I see DeBeers is getting theirs. Just sickening all around.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dont usually make it all the way through *the Atlantic* articles. This one I did. Good read, but a little depressing.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For so long, destruction of the underwater ecosystem hasn't seemed like a big deal because it's not as obvious to us.  Most people don't spend any time underwater and see the vibrancy of life below the surface. They forget the ocean is where life originated.
Hunt whales because they seem so numerous, until they were almost gone. Haul ever increasing net fulls of fish, crabs, lobsters out of the sea until the fisheries collapse. Dump our sewage and toxins in the water so it's out of sight until it has filled the seas and wateways.
Like indiscriminate netting kills all kinds of by-catch, strip mining the ocean floor will kill everything living in the path of the towed graters. The plume of "tailings" will destroy ecosystems in both the water column and where the sediment settles. Much the same way the streams have been destroyed throughout Appalachia by strip mining.
This sounds like such a bad farking idea, but because the average person can't see the destruction in real time, it will be exploited until the destruction is overwhelming and impossible to ignore. And like so much of the other destructive harvesting, it will be too late then to practically address the problem and those who got wealthy from raping the seas will have moved on and play no part in any solutions.
Abso-farking-lutely depressing.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Undersea mining should not be allowed at all.


Mountain top removal mining should not be allowed at all,
Strip mining should not be allowed at all,
Tunnel mining should not be allowed at all,
Hydraulic mining should not be allowed at all,

Etc.

You like that computer/cell phone you are using to post here today? Your video game set? Your TV? Your car? Your Alexa? Your clothes? Well the metals for all that have to come from somewhere. It is not so much that these industries disrupt the environment, it has much more to do with allowing them to get away with not using best known technology to reduce pollution and environmental impacts.

Any pond of mining tailings can be filtered and cleaned before the water is release, the problem is the concentrated metals are very toxic and have to be disposed of in a hazmat waste disposal site. All very expensive. Why do that when if you lobby the right EPA folks, well that pond may have toxic levels of water in it, but if you release slow into the river, well then you get dilution and the fish won't die instantly. You get the picture.

We need to hold them to the fire. You want to dig up a pristine riverbed in Alaska for gold and copper? Fine, show us how you are going to clean up all the by products. Can't afford to make bank if you clean up your mess in real time? Well take your unprofitable project and stick it up your butt.
 
