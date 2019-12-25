 Skip to content
(AP News)   Following the devastating April fire, rector says there is a "50% chance" that the Notre Dame cathedral won't be saved   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Paris, Notre Dame de Paris, Christmas Eve, French Revolution, Louvre, rector of Notre Dame Cathedral, Gothic architecture, restoration work  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Rector, no kidding! It's completely destroyed!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rector? Damn near killed 'er!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Poor Rudy is gonna be homeless
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No! But all the billionaires around the world were going to donate millions upon millions of dollars because of how much beautiful art and architecture means to them, and also because of how generous and giving they all are!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

What does that have to do with it?


What does that have to do with it?
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always had a hunch it could happen
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

What does that have to do with it?

What does that have to do with it?


Are you saying all that money to save it, has nothing to do with it being saved?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it were in America we'd just bulldoze it and put a casino or theme park on the site.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The fire started the beginning of the end for Notre Dame.  Then Michigan finished them off at the end of October.
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: ♫If it were in America we'd just bulldoze it and put up a parking lot♫
 
I_AM_DIESEL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article is BS. The Frauenkirche in Dresden was rebuilt and it was only pile of rubble after the horrific Desden bombing raid.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dresden​_​Frauenkirche
 
SBinRR
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Are you saying all that money to save it, has nothing to do with it being saved?

What does that have to do with it?

Are you saying all that money to save it, has nothing to do with it being saved?


My takeaway was that the structural integrity was the major concern.  Doesn't matter if they have twice the money they need if it's going to fall in on itself before they can get started.  I could be reading it wrong.  It wouldn't be the first time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They should probably just give up.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It legit broke my heart watching it burn. I truly hope they can do something to save it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

(sniff)

I love you guys!
Merry Christmas!


Madman drummers bummers: Rector? Damn near killed 'er!

(sniff)

I love you guys!
Merry Christmas!
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Build a new one with big screen TVs and a biatchin' sound system. Get one of those Texas megachurch pastors to give you some ideas (I don't actually know anything about Notre Dame so if it already has big screen TVs and a biatchin' sound system, I apologize).
 
Gooch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's just drumming up interest in order to get more funds for the project; rest assured, that cathedral will come back bigger and better than ever and will be awash with altered boys soon enough
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll just have to cut back on their football program.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: If it were in America we'd just bulldoze it and put a casino or theme park on the site.


We'll, there are as many prayers in a casino as in a church.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Isn't it a ship of Thesseus deal? Technically, with enough funding and will, they can rebuild or restore anything. But when does it stop being Notre Dame and when is it a replica?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dresden_​Frauenkirche


Isn't it a ship of Thesseus deal? Technically, with enough funding and will, they can rebuild or restore anything. But when does it stop being Notre Dame and when is it a replica?
 
otherideas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should tear it down and build a mosque, to show how open and accepting they are.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
..and there's only a ten percent chance of that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My takeaway was that the structural integrity was the major concern.  Doesn't matter if they have twice the money they need if it's going to fall in on itself before they can get started.  I could be reading it wrong.  It wouldn't be the first time.

What does that have to do with it?

Are you saying all that money to save it, has nothing to do with it being saved?

My takeaway was that the structural integrity was the major concern.  Doesn't matter if they have twice the money they need if it's going to fall in on itself before they can get started.  I could be reading it wrong.  It wouldn't be the first time.


So that was all just a big waste of money? Not just from the billionaires but also from all the other people who gave money?
Interesting.
 
