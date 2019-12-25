 Skip to content
Merry Christmas all you FARKers. Did you get what you want for Christmas? Did you get visited by three spirits? Did you play a good Santa Claus to your children? Did you attend a religious service? Enjoy the holiday and take it easy
67
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Spent a quiet evening with one spirit (Wild Turkey 101) infused into eggnog as an antidote to the impending chaos that is about to descend upon us later today.

I'm only awake at this ungodly hour because I'm just about to load a bacon wrapped pork shoulder into the smoker for 13 hours of low and slow cooking magic.

Merry Christmas to all to celebrate, and happy holidays to all!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today's the big day: Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington, Christmas pudding with brandy, crackers and then probably a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. If I don't fark up the Wellington, that is.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and a bottle of The Prisoner my wife was given as a gift at work. Yum.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i had a little too much Christmas cheer doing karaoke with the family last night, so I crashed out early. The secret to a happy Christmas morning is to buy your own presents, so I did get everything I wanted. A couple of books, CD's and DVD's. Today will be pretty laid back, probably eat, watch tv, nap, ect.

Hope everyone is having a very Merry Christmas, out there!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A heartfelt Merry Christmas to crusty old Farkers, one and all!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bah humbug
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the calm before the storm here, dogs had to pee, kids are surprisingly still in bed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Merry Christmas (or Other Greeting as Appropriate), Everybody!
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4 hours into a 10 hour shift.  Didn't see the kids unwrap anything either.  Don't feel sad for me as holidays are double time.  Someone's gotta keep you farmers safe.

Hope everyone has a safe and fun Christmas.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I woke up extra early for presents, but my wife says I have to wait for the boy to wake up, first.  Stupid rules...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the family stuff was on Christmas Eve due to my brothers' families having to be at different places. Got what I wanted, everybody got what they wanted, and the dinner was great. I went to Christmas Eve Mass at 9 (their midnight mass) per tradition while the parents went in the morning (I don't like getting up early). Now relaxing seeing what I do next, whether getting leftovers at the parents', or go to my one brother's where they are offering a nice meal.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i bought myself a new camera and already opened it. Got what I wanted!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We do the presents on X mas eve. Played a couple of games on Jackbox.tv (jacksbox games on steam) lots of fun and good for large numbers if people to play.
Waiting in bed for a few, then I'll start cooking breakfast. (Omelettes, pancakes, country-fried potatoes, & bacon) .
I'm happy, relaxed and at peace with life for the moment. Hope  every Farker out there is feeling the same.
Merry, Happy, insert-your-holiday-here day!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had the full family gathering last night.  Naido Jr woke me up at 5am, unbelievably excited about what Santa wrought.  Santa stayed up until 2am putting things together (there was a fair amount of lollygagging involved as well).  No big deal, lots of gaming, building and eating sweets all day.   Just 2 dudes hanging out.  Thanks, Santa.  Merry Christmas, Farkers.  FSM bless us each and every one
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family did vehicular Christmas over the course of the last year. My son got his license and so we got him a car. My wife got a brand new ride, my unwitting gift to her as she shopped it, got it, and surprised me with it. Not to be outdone, she reciprocated when I got a motorcycle for myself. After dropping $40K on things we wanted, I'd say we all had a good Christmas, albeit piecemeal.

For today, we're going to my sister's house later for a family get-together, dinner, and stories of my uncle who died a few weeks ago and all the rest of the family we lost, culminating with a game of superior vs. inferior trivia, as my uncle Mark always called men vs. women. Before my mother died the women usually won, now it's dominated by me and my son with my wife putting up spirited but usually futile resistance. Nobody in the family is wanting for anything so the days of big piles of gifts are long gone, we now simply enjoy each other's company, which is as it should be.

Merry Christmas, everybody.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four spirits, subby. Marley counts.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We treated the girls to a spa day for Christmas.  They got shampooed, new hairdos, and they got their nails done.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: i bought myself a new camera and already opened it. Got what I wanted!


Pics, or it didn't happen.  :D
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CT Blue Chip picks from my husband! Precious as gems! Thanks very much, dear husband!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a rock.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're at the in-between times this year.  Daughter is grown and married and has a daughter for us to spoil, but she's only 6 months old, so we have another year or two to bestow gifts upon her and prove that we are the coolest and favorite set of grandparents.  We don't do big gifts for each other, so today is a relax and eat well day.

My wife's cousin has a 6 year old girl dealing with brain cancer, so we spent Sunday afternoon with her and making her day with a few nice presents that she wanted, as well as stocking the pantry for her mom.  That made our Christmas as far as we are concerned.  Making a well-deserving kid happy is very good for the heart.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Tis not Yuletide til one is defenestrated from yonder Tower.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents gave me some money. I briefly considered being like, "no, mom and dad, as a 39 year old man, I take too much pride in my independence to accept your $200," but I went surfing yesterday on the Oregon coast in a leaky 4/3 and realized that $200 would go a long way towards a new wetsuit and was all YOINK.
 
nursetim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Got to see my granddaughter celebrate her first Christmas last night.  Right now I'm Farking at IHOP because my daughters are doing their own thing, later on going to eat out with most of my family ( my middle brother is working today.  He works in the control room at a nuclear power plant, sector 7G I believe.). Tonight is Star Wars with my wife.  When your children are grown your Christmas Day routine changes.
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas to One and All.
Greg Lake - I Believe In Father Christmas (Official Video)
Youtube JkweTyrRTKw

/The Christmas we get We Deserve
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kids are grown, reasonably healthy & off doing their own thing today.  MrsRT has to work later (so those with younger kids can be home & she's just going to watch movies on her tablet - warm bodies required by contract to be there 24/7/365 so...), so it's just me and the assorted fuzzy things hanging out at the moment.  Jethro Tull Christmas Album blaring out of the stereo (with Van Morrison's on tap), butterscotch schnaps in my coffee, honey baked ham waiting to go into the oven later (we usually have a hunk of roast beast with yorkshire pudding...I wonder if I can make yp with the ham drippings...hmmm), dog's been out to pee & is sound asleep on his blanket, cats are ... well, being cats, life is pretty good.  I do sort of miss the chaos of Christmas morning with young kids, but this isn't so bad either.

Merry Christmas all, I hope it's a good one however it is spent.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Had my impecunious brother over for home made lasagna last night, along with our daughter. He was surprisingly pleasant and appreciative. Christmas is postponed until Sunday when the son, daughter in law and 18 month old grand daughter arrive from the opposite coast, after spending today with her parents.

I made blueberry pancakes for the wife and daughter this morning. Nothing beats those and real maple syrup for breakfast. Now to childproof the house in anticipation of the little one's arrival.

Happy Christmas to all!
 
wickedragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First Christmas in a few years where me'n the kids and wife were alone. Usually we drive for five hours to visit our home town, grandparents, parents, uncles, siblings old, friends etc. That is nice but tireing.

Now it's just cozytimes. We had a rib steak, loads of sweets and the kids loved their presents. All good, and I'm way less stressed out by logistics than is normal for December 25th.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Today's the big day: Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington...
If I don't fark up the Wellington, that is.


I made this earlier this year. I watched his video like 100 times because I was worried about farking it up because everyone is like "OMG it's soooo hard to get right!". It's not. I love Gordon Ramsay but he also likes to pretend that things are more difficult than they are. He loves to tell you how "it takes professional chefs years to master this dish".

It's a bit of a PITA just because of the number of steps and time involved in the prep but aside from being time intensive it's not difficult at all and totally worth it. Just follow the instruction and it'll be fine.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christmas Eve was dinner and gift exchange with the family.  Today Im going to Church with my folks and later going to a friends house for a traditional Christmas dinner of low country boil.

/got some fun things for Christmas including an Instant Pot. Cant wait to try it out.  Ive already been on sites checking out recipes.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, so far an excellent day. Folks got me several things for my new apartment, a gorgeous industrial-style lamp, a print from Hamilton, and a replacement shower head. Also got a gorgeous hand-stitched blanket from a family friend. Mom made home-made cinnamon buns for breakfast, and we have prime rib for later. Folks loved their gifts - bluetooth headphones for mom and a new-old-stock Chevy advertising thermometer for pop, plus a local shirt/sweatshirt for each.

Mostly just happy everyone's healthy, happy, and the three of us are together. Gods only know how many left, and I'll treasure what I have now.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Spent time with two spirits last night (Rumchata and BV Toasted Caramel).

Got the replacement for my Atlas Obscura desk calendar:


Watched the dog open his gifts this morning. Then it's off to the in-laws for the traditional Crown and euchre drunk-fest.

All the best, you Farkers!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I did not get a billion damn dollars again.  But, I have my kids with me, and they're happy, so that works just as well. :)
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember to watch your favorite Christmas movies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Santa gave my daughter a farking hatchimal.  The thing's eyes light up so bright it's like staring at the sun. Also any excuse to post this decoration from down the street:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Trump sings All I Want For Christmas Is You [Deepfake]
Youtube pgtfcIdOYl0
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The family just left for church, finally some peace and quiet!

/grabs a beer
//Merry Christmas Farkers!
///grabs a second beer
////how long is a Catholic mass?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I left the garage door open all night. I was wondering why it felt so cold in the house.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All I wanted for Christmas was to spend it with my girlfriend but she had to work so she bundled me off to spend it with my family.

She got the better Christmas this year.
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I ordered a huge bulk order of socks, like 80 pairs of socks. And not cheapy dollar-general shiat either, good quality socks. And I gave everybody at work a pair of socks.

Also paid a months rent for an old friend who's been struggling lately.

Merry socksmas!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Flew to Florida last night to spend the holiday with my jewish inlaws and my wife and kids who had flown out a few days ago. Watching Polar Express in spanish with the kids. Might go to the pool or the beach later, Chinese food for dinner tonight.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image image 425x318]

We treated the girls to a spa day for Christmas.  They got shampooed, new hairdos, and they got their nails done.


I love lion cuts! They are so funny looking afterwards. Merry Christmas.
 
blahpers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
♪ Generals gathered in their masses
Fa la la la laaa, la laa laa laa ♪

/you're welcome
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I never ask for anything, so I never get anything. This is one of my more enjoyable Christmas's in a long time. No running to someone's house, no people over to ours, just nice quiet time with the wife and dogs. She on the other hand is having a problem with it. She misses her kids and grandbaby and wanted to spend the time with her family. But she did get a couch, so there's that.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltnor: I never ask for anything, so I never get anything. This is one of my more enjoyable Christmas's in a long time. No running to someone's house, no people over to ours, just nice quiet time with the wife and dogs. She on the other hand is having a problem with it. She misses her kids and grandbaby and wanted to spend the time with her family. But she did get a couch, so there's that.


Damn, you made her sleep on the couch too?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christmas has finished here. Took the morning off, and we had a bit of a feed on Tuesday (big chunk of Wagyu and lots of crab were the centre-pieces).

wax_on: Flew to Florida last night to spend the holiday with my jewish inlaws and my wife and kids who had flown out a few days ago. Watching Polar Express in spanish with the kids. Might go to the pool or the beach later, Chinese food for dinner tonight.


Chinese for Christmas dinner? Nice. For the last few years, my family has made a point of going for curry on Boxing Day. So much better than eating leftovers. I like the idea of a massive Chinese banquet for Christmas. Now I have a whole year to plan it...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i'll get what i want in a few hours - chinese takeout
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: i bought myself a new camera and already opened it. Got what I wanted!


What did you get?
 
