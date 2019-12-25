 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   As much as I usually enjoy saying "I told you so," perhaps this time not so much   (usatoday.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Climate, Climate change, Carbon dioxide, Global warming, climate change, Arctic sea ice, Weather, recent years  
•       •       •

2167 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2019 at 12:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1986 I believe.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things would have turned out better if corporate interests were forbidden to 'buy' politicians, and politicians were forbidden to deal with corporate interests.
Unfortunately, greedy old pigs run the show.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look on the bright side. There will be more water front property coming to market in the next few decades.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the newsroom s03e03 climate change interview
Youtube XM0uZ9mfOUI
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet fishing improves
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: I bet fishing improves


Sure, due to lack of oxygen in the water, fishes will die and float up to the top, where the pickins' should be ample and easy: just reach down and grab a few; don't cost none.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Costner and Dennis Hopper both nod in tacit approval.
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


giphygifs.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Meanwhile, in China

whereongoogleearth.netView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing you need to understand our indifference toward climate change is this quote from Upton Sinclair:

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it."
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told You So
Youtube -_gUm269ggQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvrfj​Q​y1gDY
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
phygz:

Meanwhile, in China

[whereongoogleearth.net image 500x344]

The things they do to make it look like something real...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, I can understand someone with stage IV cancer maxing out every line of credit they can for their last few months. Hell, I can empathize with it.

I'm not so sure we should apply that approach to ourselves as a species...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Things would have turned out better if corporate interests were forbidden to 'buy' politicians, and politicians were forbidden to deal with corporate interests.
Unfortunately, greedy old pigs run the show.


Young ones, too....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm still enjoying it, subby.

We crossed the 400ppm mark some years ago - the point at which scientists generally agreed, both at the time and, still, right now, was the "point of no return." We watched rich and ideological assholes worldwide undermine the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement - hell, the asshole we elected to the Oval Office has pulled out of the Paris Agreement altogether.

We are on track to break a 1.5C rise in global temps (since preindustrial times), endangering the Paris agreement, within this decade. We're now looking at a 3.2C rise, a goddamned worldwide disaster, by the end of this century. Within our lifetimes, we may watch significant portions of the world become uninhabitable to humanity.

Humanity as a whole is starting to suffer large. This is why you're seeing far-right elements scream about human migration and protecting the rich at the expense of the poor, whether it's the poor from other countries coming to richer (and, coincidentally, cooler) countries, or the poor in our own countries screaming for public assistance even as the rich demand more privatization & sequestration of the wealth that should be in public hands.

No, I'm going to watch, and suffer, and probably die along with many of the rest of you, over this, but going to my grave knowing that we spent our entire lifetimes being farking right about what's to come. It's cold comfort, but it's comfort nonetheless.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, and Merry farking Christmas.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Climate Crises is the new scare terminology.
Climate Change is so old school.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All my dystopia. On one page...

We weren't exactly *blessed* by 'TehBööhmerz' before the revolution, but by now 'The Blessings They Left Us' were so sparse that even some of us 'splitters' had begun questioning the first three tenants of "LAGOM-theory". - The principle that every single entity, experiencing the AllReal, shall be entitled to the protection of the Vale Council for the property of 'The Blessers'.

This is the first of the three. We have a couple of hundred people left.

You reading this are one.

Good luck with your first step.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can get just so many people living in a house before it becomes unlivable..  Earth is our house, and there isn't a bigger one to move to....
 
otherideas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Articles like this, they just cherry pick those predictions and models which did tend to be accurate, and ignore the lot that are nit.

https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-y​e​ars-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions

The fact that the worlds 2nd largest economy is treated as a third world country status, as well as the many outright saying that it is being used as a Trojan horse to bring socialism belie the urgency of the doomsday predictions.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: You can get just so many people living in a house before it becomes unlivable..  Earth is our house, and there isn't a bigger one to move to....


If God were to lower property taxes, we'd be fine. But God is a goddamn commie
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phygz: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

[giphygifs.s3.amazonaws.com image 300x208] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meanwhile, in China

[whereongoogleearth.net image 500x344]


It's OK.  They pollute lower per capita...
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those in a position to do anything of substance about climate change were never going to do so willingly, unless, and until, it started to inconvenience them personally. We are not quite there yet.

When we do, it will be far too late to do anything.

What of their heirs, you say? The heirs, we will be assured by their fathers after enough drinks are taken (almost all the culprits are men), are the very image of their mothers. Grasping and ungrateful. If they wind up taking the heat (in every sense of the word), it'll serve the brats right. Right?

(In other words, we're not talking about people with much in the way of empathy. Few got where they are today by being nice.)
 
cocozilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phygz: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

[giphygifs.s3.amazonaws.com image 300x208]

Meanwhile, in China

[whereongoogleearth.net image 500x344]


Thanks for the moronic comment...now go away
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TylerParry: OlderGuy: You can get just so many people living in a house before it becomes unlivable..  Earth is our house, and there isn't a bigger one to move to....

If God were to lower property taxes, we'd be fine. But God is a goddamn commie


And He won't answer His phone....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

otherideas: Articles like this, they just cherry pick those predictions and models which did tend to be accurate, and ignore the lot that are nit.

https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-ye​ars-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions

The fact that the worlds 2nd largest economy is treated as a third world country status, as well as the many outright saying that it is being used as a Trojan horse to bring socialism belie the urgency of the doomsday predictions.


Oh, look, a CEI link! For when you can't find an article on Zero Hedge. I think Wikipedia said it best when they included a citation about how "academic research has identified it as one of the Conservative think tanks central to promoting climate change denial."
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Those in a position to do anything of substance about climate change were never going to do so willingly, unless, and until, it started to inconvenience them personally. We are not quite there yet.


Yup, just look at how Al Gore lives.
 
mononymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the plus side, once California burns, it can't burn again, not until the trees grow back anyway...

/i am smrt
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, and Merry farking Christmas.


There are damn few things I am happy about in my life, but one of them was the decision to not have kids.
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FormlessOne: Oh, and Merry farking Christmas.

There are damn few things I am happy about in my life, but one of them was the decision to not have kids.


Thank you for your service.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess I'll have a beer.  Merry Christmas. Its 50 in Michigan where I am.  Should be 25 and snowy.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

otherideas: Articles like this, they just cherry pick those predictions and models which did tend to be accurate, and ignore the lot that are nit.

https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-ye​ars-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions

The fact that the worlds 2nd largest economy is treated as a third world country status, as well as the many outright saying that it is being used as a Trojan horse to bring socialism belie the urgency of the doomsday predictions.


I'd be interested in articles that showed what happened when they plugged in the data from a few dozen thousand years ago into these models and play them forward to see how close they are to the data that was measured in 1900, 1950, and 2000.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

otherideas: Articles like this, they just cherry pick those predictions and models which did tend to be accurate, and ignore the lot that are nit.

https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-ye​ars-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions

The fact that the worlds 2nd largest economy is treated as a third world country status, as well as the many outright saying that it is being used as a Trojan horse to bring socialism belie the urgency of the doomsday predictions.


I like how they present it as "fifty years of wrong predictions" when all they're actually doing is presenting a bunch of contemporary newspaper articles all quoting the same handful of scientists.  All the "scientists predict a new ice age!" things they quote are quoting either Kukla or Schneider, and all the "overpopulation will kill us all!" things are just Paul Ehrlich.

So it appears that acusaaccusa of "cherry picking" are just a whole lotta projection.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Accusations, stupid phone.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report