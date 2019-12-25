 Skip to content
(CBS News)   But I would drive 500 miles And I would drive 500 more. Just to be the one who drives two thousand miles, So I can drop this dog off at your door   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pit Bull, United States, U.S. state, American Pit Bull Terrier, high cost of transportation, Breed-specific legislation, 9-year-old pit bull, West Virginia  
259 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2019 at 1:51 PM (28 minutes ago)



bigfatbuddhist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the dog ran 2000 miles to get away from them, isn't it just cruel to bring him back?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's gone two thousand miles
It's very far
The snow is falling down
Gets colder day by day
I miss you
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boyfriend who ran off with everything she owned, and her dog, sounds like a real winner.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Boyfriend who ran off with everything she owned, and her dog, sounds like a real winner.


All pit bull owners are real winners.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i was told there would be no math....

/and it looks like there wasn't.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great now he has to start all over. To get away from those people.
 
