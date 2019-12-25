 Skip to content
(14 News Evansville)   Local sheriff's department arrests Grinch, no really, Grinch. Extradition to North Pole pending   (14news.com) divider line
5
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope they offered him a shower..Cause he stink, stank, stunk....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And his heart wasn't the only thing that grew three sizes that day.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Glad Gibson County's finest have nothing better to do.

Narrator: They did. Gibson County is plagued with poverty, Meth, racial issues and a whole mess of problems.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or maybe Gibson's finest, in arresting the Grinch, gives a glimmer of hope to the peasantry that it is still possible for them to all sing together and eat Roast Beast, if they are boot strappy enough.

Mods, delete my last cynical comment.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is what you get in a fascist state and uncontrolled police power.
This person committed no crime here, nor is there any extradition treaty with the North Pole.
But sure, arrest people and ship them off to somewhere where who knows how they'll be treated.
Thanks, trump.
 
