(CTV News)   Man survives bushfire hiding in pottery kiln. You could say...he's fired   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How did he survive the smoke & gases?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it. I once saw a guy survive a nuclear explosion by hiding in a refrigerator.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I believe it. I once saw a guy survive a nuclear explosion by hiding in a refrigerator.


I think we're done here.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's made of the common clay...the salt of the Earth...
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You could say...he's fired

Or "roasted".  And had there been a little liquid, "nicely braised"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's how Eskimos survive, temperature in fridge is 10 degrees warmer than outside
 
LewDux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just kidding,it was Chukchi
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to live in an industrial building with a secret room attached. You had to crawl through a hole in the wall to get in, foot thick concrete all round.  I always ignored the fire alarm. Worst case scenario, I could hunker down in there with my welding oxygen tank.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I believe it. I once saw a guy survive a nuclear explosion by hiding in a refrigerator.


That would have worked.  Not as filmed, with the fridge flying through the air, of course, but it would have protected him from the blast and thermal radiation, and because it was lead lined, from the ionizing radiation at least somewhat.

What would have killed him was being locked in the fridge.  Refrigerators back then were death traps.  You'll note that no fridges these days have latches, it's all magnetic door seals.  That's because kids regularly died playing hide and seek in old fridges and a law was passed making them illegal to manufacture.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do you put out a bushfire?


Tampon it
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He came out with a glazed look.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How did the entire bushfire hide in a pottety kiln?
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The exact opposite thing happened to my ex-girlfriend Fawn Liebowitz!
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Them air-cooled rear engines do overheat a lot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludge​r​_Sylbaris
One of two survivors of 1902 volcanic eruption of Mt. Pele on Martinique. Est. 30,000 killed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How do you hide from a fire?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: How do you hide from a fire?


Smokebomb
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludge​r​_Sylbaris
One of two survivors of 1902 volcanic eruption of Mt. Pele on Martinique. Est. 30,000 killed.


According to article 3 survived. So that's est. 29,999 killed
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IF this story is true, and I don't think so, he would have suffocated. The fire would have used up all of the oxygen even if smoke and toxic fumes never got in his "kiln".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x577]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/nicked from last thread about Austria burning
 
