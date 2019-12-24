 Skip to content
(CNN)   "In five hundred feet, turn left onto Donner Party Avenue"   (cnn.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Honey, Google Maps says we can get food here, but all I see is snow."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got those directions from MapQuest up there once

/Damned thing wanted to take me through the park
//The lack of a road apparently not a factor
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blitzen, Cupid, Prancer, Vixen Parties unavailable for Comet.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Their GPS failed them"

False!  Common sense failed them.  Morons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least they weren't using Alexa.

Alexa would be telling them that their children are tender and juicy.
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
