(KUTV Utah)   Grandma now charging for Christmas dinner. Maybe it's to pay for being run over by a reindeer   (kutv.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is old. It was here last year and maybe the previous year or so.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma is now paying to be run over?  Kinky...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the offer grandma but we will be having dinner at home.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to bet everyone in that family is some brand of asshole.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My idea to charge for attendance, require pants and shoes, penalize members who show up hours late, fines for cursing like the love child of Carlin and Silverman, not allow sexting from the Yule dinner table, and then complaining about amazing free food is shot down annually.

Five or six years from now when they're teenagers, I'm kicking them out.
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great. a shiat article that I had to open incognito just to open. Congratulations, Drew, this is exactly what you wanted, right?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hayley Garbutt is expecting about a dozen of her family members to show up for Christmas dinner this year..."

Don't hold your breath, gram.  If you're that hard up for cash, ask people to bring food.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: Great. a shiat article that I had to open incognito just to open. Congratulations, Drew, this is exactly what you wanted, right?


No, he wants your conviction, your soul, your blood, and your first born.  I don't know if it was my adblocker or adding this site to my "no javascript allowed" list but I didn't have to go incognito.  Not that having to "open incognito" sounds like a first world problem.  Because it totally doesn't.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If my mom did that she'd rake in the big bucks because I have 11 sisters and 5 brothers ...
 
