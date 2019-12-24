 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   We have for you a mass transit option that can be brought to a standstill by a) a pencil; b) giving the general public access to the brakes; or c) farking hell, on the day before Christmas you know farkin'-A well it's both   (gothamist.com) divider line



gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But please don't leave your pencils in the train doors, or else it's going 2B a bad ride. "

OK. Declaring a Fatwa on this writer commencing...  NOW.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I have never ridden the NYC trains. Do they not have rubber bumpers on the edges of the train doors? How would a pencil prevent a door from closing (presumably)?
 
Bowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gojirast: "But please don't leave your pencils in the train doors, or else it's going 2B a bad ride. "

OK. Declaring a Fatwa on this writer commencing...  NOW.


Sorry, we're busy sitting around with our Dixon our hands.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just think of the mayhem an I-pen could cause!
 
captjc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just for funsies I like reading the MTA Twitter. Hours of insane laughter to be had.

/happy laughs?
//painful laughs?
///you decide!
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

captjc: [cdn.onebauer.media image 850x477]

Wanted for questioning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A pencil makes the subway go Number Two...
 
Dadoody
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have safetys on these train doors. People who be able to continue being their stupid selves and die. Instead of all these lawsuits, we need more videos of them dying so we can all laugh at them, and society would get better.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dadoody: They shouldn't have safetys on these train doors. People who be able to continue being their stupid selves and die. Instead of all these lawsuits, we need more videos of them dying so we can all laugh at them, and society would get better.


We'd have to re-write the car capacities as float instead of int to account for the fractional occupants.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Report