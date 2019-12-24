 Skip to content
(Salon) It's like Santa Land Diaries updated for L.A (salon.com)
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Updating to Hollywood standards is so 1930s. Let's all get into the REAL depression of the 21st Century -- pass the opiates.

/ 'Murica.
 
Locklear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He moved the mop into a closet. The dog followed, whining, butting his head against the closet door until my host opened it again and the dog could see the object of his affection.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why no thread on the terrorist attack at Nakatomi Plaza?
Reports are there was automatic weapon fire on the roof, and a hostage situation on the 30th floor.
 
