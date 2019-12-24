 Skip to content
Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Fark, the servers were whirring 'mid spilled Maker's Mark. When what to my wondering eyes should appear but the Fark Weird News Quiz, from ox45 beer
13
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my aunt sent me some money for Christmas, and rather than spending a chunk of it on a card and postage, I thought I'd send her a thank-you text. It went like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There we go. I was always taught that when thanking someone for a cash gift, you should always tell them what you spent it on or were planning to spend it on.

After a bit, she replied:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So at first I'm thinking "What about Joseph and baby Jesus?". But then I remember, my Aunt Rose is in her late 70's, and only has a 6th grade education. Also, she might be a few drinks in at this point. So I figured there was only one way to go here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyhow, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and how your interactions with relatives you don't see very often are going this holiday season.

Last week's winners and Easiest/Hardest will be in the NotNewsletter on Thursday.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

Merry Christmas!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
files.stocky.aiView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best score EVER!

Top 10 scores for this quiz:
jasonvatch  909
transyrn      532
ox45tallboy     0
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I try harder
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, an 868. There's going to be a ton of over 1000's this week if I can get over 800.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm full of beer, hungry, only had an old scone. Nothing is open, at least near my home. The family is out and I'm all alone. The porn, it is a'streaming.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking some Boulevard Plaid Habit and dreading tomorrow. Fark Christmas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL. I still have it since I was a kid I've always been able to get a good score on multiple choice questions even if I didn't know a single thing about it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm full of beer, hungry, only had an old scone. Nothing is open, at least near my home. The family is out and I'm all alone. The porn, it is a'streaming.


In other words, you're just chillin' like Dylan?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Found this absolute gem in the neighbourhood the other day:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]


Hey! These aren't talls! WTF Snotrag!
 
