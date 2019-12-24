 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Better dust off that walker, Harvey. The Los Angeles DA is investigating eight new cases of sexual misconduct   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Beverly Hills, California, Rape, Sexual intercourse, Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Sexual assault, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, cases of sexual misconduct, Los Angeles  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am sickened that subby thinks sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein is "spiffy."

/followup tag is there for a reason
 
fusillade762
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would a giant invisible rabbit need a walker?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dust it off? Dude has gone through 3 sets of tennis balls recently. He's wearing it out when there's a camera around.
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fusillade762
Why would a giant invisible rabbit need a walker?

His face would stop a clock. Well, Harvey has overcome not only time and space, but any objections...
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Fark Incel Brigade will be along shortly to explain how rape is just how Hollywood business is supposed to be done.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fusillade762
Why would a giant invisible rabbit need a walker?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: I am sickened that subby thinks sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein is "spiffy."

/followup tag is there for a reason


Name checks out.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn. He's like the Hank Aaron of sexual misconduct.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You mean Schrodingers walker? The one that he only seems to 'need' when he is within 500yds of a courthouse. That one?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report