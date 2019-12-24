 Skip to content
(LA Times)   How did your God get into my contract?   (latimes.com) divider line
Lochsteppe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cause He's all omnipotent 'n' shiat.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Habits in lawyering. Odd they choose Luxotica as an example, since the only act of Goof not mentioned is lightning 🌩 and if that doesn't kill you, it would make bad PR if you didn't just give the person a set of $35 glasses valued at $350 retail.
 
crinz83
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"From a certain perspective, you could say that everything that happens is an act of God."

what about from an uncertain perspective?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"acts of god", definition:
1. anything you would logically expect to need to be insured against because you can't plan for it otherwise
2. fark you we're not paying
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My article takeaway: in the eyes of the court, pirates were sent by God.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about Acts of Nathan?
 
jumac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
this one thing in contracts is what lets insurance companies get out of lots of stuff.

cast in point.  grandparents house couple years back, the main sewer pipe under the road gave out and raw sewage back up into everyone house on the street.  City said they couldn't be held for the repairs to the houses for the damage pipe.  and when grandparents went to their homeowners insurance was told it was a act of god and got nothing.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Acts of god.  Ok, which god? Do I get to pick? Is it random?

It is Hogswatch.... and I've been drinking.  Will there be an Oh God of Hangovers tomorrow?
 
Report