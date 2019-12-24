 Skip to content
(WISHTV)   See? Spelling counts. Otherwise, you might make a typo on the side of 10,000 new garbage cans the county just ordered   (wishtv.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Coulda' been funnier.
Instead of an extraneous 'r', a missing 'o'.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure any county in Alabama has plenty of mobile homes.....
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like anyone would be able to tell the difference.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm rather OK with making Alabama another nation.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Coulda' been funnier.
Instead of an extraneous 'r', a missing 'o'.


What's so funny about Mbile County?
 
Littleturtle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No pic of mistake?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Littleturtle: No pic of mistake?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who knew parts of Alabama were so portible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alabama won't notice. That's why they call the school Bama.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lots of mobile homes 'bama. Doubt many would know or care.

They seem to take thier lack of education and spelling as a source of pride
 
milflover69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just order 10,000 more with "Mobile Rock & Roll" and let everyone pick based on what they're a little bit of.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Plus they call it Mobile and it hasn't moved once in my entire life.
 
GungFu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Mercan Enlish.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The city doesn't plan to replace the bins, and that's fine with some people.
"It doesn't really matter as long as they pick it up," said longtime resident Murlean Henderson.

Common sense, in my America? Truly a strange timeline.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Picard would have been funnier

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: The city doesn't plan to replace the bins, and that's fine with some people.
"It doesn't really matter as long as they pick it up," said longtime resident Murlean Henderson.

Common sense, in my America? Truly a strange timeline.


Murlean?  Is she married to Cletus?
 
