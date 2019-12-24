 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Many bags look alike, please verify that you have the correct bag before leaving the area" (NSFW)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, technically speaking, that baggage claim isn't dildoes.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Passenger Dong from Hong Kong, your package is on Carousel Three"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fight Club Vibrating Luggage
Youtube jx41zAud_Uo


/oblig
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Baggage guys were getting into people's luggage again .
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That would actually make a great sorority initiation. Tell the initiate to buy a dildo with a suction cup, attach it to the bag carousel, then when all the passengers gather, walk up and pick it up and leave.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First headphones and pillows, now free dildoes. Throw in a picture of Drew's dad and I'll have everything I need for my connecting flight.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember it's always the dildo or a dildo, never your dildo.

-TSA training
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's good that this passenger chose to purchase that piece of luggage in the beige color, because trying to check one of the black versions of that type of luggage sometimes results in an oversize baggage fee.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some dick riding the baggage conveyor

/Big f*ckin' deal
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought the big story here was the USMC liberal!  (He'd still likely kick the hell out of any ivory tower professor that insisted on misrepresenting service members)
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Got my own. Thanks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel like I saw this video six months ago. Is this dude trying to pass it off like he just witnessed it himself?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: That would actually make a great sorority initiation. Tell the initiate to buy a dildo with a suction cup, attach it to the bag carousel, then when all the passengers gather, walk up and pick it up and leave.


Difficulty: without using their hands
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some soccer mom likely raised hell about that one.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Passenger Wang from Hong Kong, your package is on Carousel Three"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I feel like I saw this video six months ago. Is this dude trying to pass it off like he just witnessed it himself?


I don't know if it had a Vintage tag before you commented, but it does now
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size



"I have no idea why I'm in this thread.  Oh... OH!!"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Passenger Wang from Hong Kong, your package is on Carousel Three"


You got Wang on my Dong.  Didn't you see my last post?
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I feel like I saw this video six months ago. Is this dude trying to pass it off like he just witnessed it himself?


Yeah this isn't new.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Was your baggage tampered with?" "How would I know?" Quoted from memory and I don't remember the movie. Or maybe it was a bit from a stand-up comedian. ?
 
